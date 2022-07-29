Local COVID-19 Community Level Upped to HIGH by CDC

wdbqam.com
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in the Area in Most Recent Report
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 20th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Another was reported in Grant County in Wisconsin. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, four more than one week earlier, and equal to the number of hospitalizations earlier in the month. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jones County in Iowa, plus Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. It was at a medium level in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa had a low rating.
State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted her firing was due to race
DES MOINES — A Black administrative judge in Iowa who asserted she was fired in 2017 because of her race — and after successfully suing the state is in the process of being reinstated — has also agreed to a $225,000 settlement with the state. The State...
Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend
The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
Iowans who support Kari Lake
Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception
When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids. That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park
It's time for the annual DubuqueFest arts festival in downtown Dubuque's historic Washington Park. The FREE summer festival features live music, local food, and local art and artisans over two days - Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7 from 10 am to 5 pm. Since its inception in 1979,...
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
1847 S Grandview, Dubuque, Dubuque County, IA, 52003
Beautiful prairie style home in a park-like setting. This 4 BR, 4 bath ranch home invites the outside in with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the secluded wooded backyard. The smart open layout boasts new wood floors throughout the main level. An atrium at the center of the house filters natural light through the skylights. Bedrooms are large and the primary suite accesses the back patio. A large walk-through closet and primary bathroom add to the amenities. The finished basement boasts a large bar and open space for pool table and ping pong, as well as rooms for exercise, hobbies, and generous storage. Call for your private showing today!
DRA Distributes Over $1 million in Grants to Non-Profits
When the Q Casino's Iowa Greyhound Park closed earlier this year, there was some uncertainty regarding the future of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) in the area. Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon stopped by our studios in May to discuss a future where the DRA would solidify itself as a philanthropic force in the community.
Maiden Voyage Offers a Beautiful Boat Ride on the Mississippi River
Below this post is a gallery of photos from the Sunday boat tour!. Ever since I found myself in Dubuque earlier this year, one of my close friends has been urging me to seek out a way to get on the Mississippi River. I don't own a boat and, as...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, July 30th, 2022
Whitney Hemmer is here with this week's Fareway Cooking segment to show you what's worth the hype and what you should skip putting in your cart. Some people living in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood say construction is bringing more traffic to their neighborhood, creating some safety concerns. Iowa DNR...
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Thursday July 28th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
The University of Dubuque Earns Military Spouse Friendly® School Designation
It's a safe bet to say Dubuque appreciates its veterans and respects their service. And now, the University bearing the City's namesake can also make an additional claim as a place for military spouses. The University of Dubuque has earned a 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly® School designation for its leading...
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Wednesday July 27th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Yesterday was a great day at the fair and attendance was great. Take a look at the west parking lot at 5 pm.
