A Look At Dogecoin After Fed Rate Hike Boosts S&P 500, Crypto Sector Follows Suit

Bill Maher Gets Schooled By His Own Guest On Inflation & The Stock Market (Video)
Krystal Ball went on “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD-owned HBO Jun 17 and gave host Bill Maher a free lesson on inflation, the economy and the stock market. Ball is a political commentator and co-host of the podcast “Breaking Points,” a daily...
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge
Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
Two great companies, both alike in dignity, in fair Silicon Valley, where we lay our scene, are poised to bounce back from today's deep stock market discounts.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
The ruble is now the worst-performing emerging market currency against the dollar while Russian demand for the yuan soars
The ruble is down more than 16% so far in July after becoming the world's top-performing currency against the dollar earlier this year.
A profitable tax loophole for real estate could be axed in Manchin's new deal to ease inflation
Sen. Joe Manchin struck a surprise deal on Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The deal, which would put billions toward climate spending, is offset by targeted taxes. One of those tax changes is ending a loophole available to real estate investors. A surprise spending deal by Democrats might...
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Falls
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Wall Street closed slightly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Starbucks Corporation SBUX. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in the Next 5 Years
Dutch Bros has a simple road to growth in opening new stores. MercadoLibre is continuing to build on the massive growth it had last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
100% of my Roth is in a single stock
I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
10 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks: Which Stocks Pay Out 3.2% To 5.5% To Investors?
Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
Tinder Parent Match Group Shares Tank On Q3 Outlook, Expected Higher Expenditure, Hiring Pullback
Match Group Inc MTCH reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $795 million, missing the consensus of $805.58 million. GAAP EPS loss was $(0.11), compared to $0.46 in 2Q21. Adjusted operating income increased 9% Y/Y to $286 million, and the margin was 36%, down 1,100 bps. Payers increased 10%...
20-Year Interest Rates for August 2022
A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is a less common choice for a home loan than a 15- or 30-year mortgage, but it has some advantages to consider when buying a house. A 20-year mortgage is a home loan you take out that you repay over a 20-year period. It also has a fixed interest rate just like 15- and 30-year mortgages do.
