ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A Look At Dogecoin After Fed Rate Hike Boosts S&P 500, Crypto Sector Follows Suit

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge

Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#S P 500#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Bz Pro#The Dogecoin Chart
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch

The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Falls

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Wall Street closed slightly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Starbucks Corporation SBUX. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in the Next 5 Years

Dutch Bros has a simple road to growth in opening new stores. MercadoLibre is continuing to build on the massive growth it had last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

100% of my Roth is in a single stock

I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
STOCKS
CNET

20-Year Interest Rates for August 2022

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is a less common choice for a home loan than a 15- or 30-year mortgage, but it has some advantages to consider when buying a house. A 20-year mortgage is a home loan you take out that you repay over a 20-year period. It also has a fixed interest rate just like 15- and 30-year mortgages do.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy