ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

40 vehicles in crashes that close Interstate 81 for eight hours in Lebanon County

By Keith Dmochowski
Mercury
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Bicyclist seriously injured in Dauphin County crash

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on the 2100 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township after 11 a.m. Troopers say a Ford Ranger was legally stopped when it was struck from behind by a bicyclist.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Jonestown, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Accidents
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Deceased man identified after accidental drowning

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver of vehicle involved in crash Sunday morning had fatal medical episode: PSP

Muncy, Pa. — A fatal medical episode caused a 69-year-old woman to crash Sunday morning on Legion Road in Muncy Township. State police at Montoursville say Sharon E. Lowe, of Muncy, was traveling north shortly after 10 a.m. when she had a medical issue. Her 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck went off the right side of the road and hit a tree with its front passenger side bumper. The Lycoming County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Muncy Area EMS, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and Brelsford's Towing also assisted at the scene.
MUNCY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash kills 3 kids

Pennsylvania- Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Interstate 81#Traffic Accident
WGAL

Vehicle crashes into M&T Bank in York County

DOVER, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a bank in Dover Township, York County. It happened shortly before noon Tuesday at the M&T Bank in the 3900 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township. The impact pinned a loan officer under her desk, and the driver was trapped in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Newswatch 16

Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Release Details on Interstate 81 Pile Up in Lebanon County

The Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown have released more information on Thursday's multi-vehicle pile up on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County. According to Troopers, three separate crashes occurred around 4:30pm between mile markers 87.5 and 86.4 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in East Hanover Township. Approximately 40 vehicles...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

40 vehicles involved in Thursday’s pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County: state police

Travelers suffered only minor injuries Thursday during a 40-car pileup that shut Interstate 81 down for hours in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Three separate crashes — involving four to five tractor-trailers and a 30-person passenger bus — were reported around 4:36 p.m. on I-81 south, between mile markers 86.4 and 87.5 in East Hanover Township, according to state police.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy