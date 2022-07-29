Publico Beach Club is back for the summer in Southie

Since moving to Australia from America, one of the things that I miss the most about my homeland is the sheer volume of fast food chains to choose from. Judge me if you want, but fast food is basically a part of our culture – and as a former Washingtonian, the best of the best is Five Guys. And while Sydney did beat us to the punch by opening two stores across the city in the last two years, Melburnians are finally going to get a taste of the cult-favourite burgers and chips.

