ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

SC daycare worker accused of child abuse following investigation

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49G5yQ_0gxo3hfr00

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina daycare worker is facing additional charges after she was seen on video hitting children and pulling one infant by the hair.

We reported in May of 2022 that Shayna Nicole McKnight was arrested after a video from inside Windsor Academy showed McKnight forcefully folding the child’s legs under their body and flipping the child into a crib while holding the child’s left leg according to investigators.

She was charged with the infliction of great bodily harm upon a child.

Since then, deputies have additionally charged McKnight with three counts of cruelty to children and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to arrest warrants.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said after reviewing additional footage, McKnight can be seen putting children at unreasonable risk of harm due to her actions on five separate occasions in March.

According to the sheriff’s office, McKnight swaddled infants and positioned them so they were unable to move in a crib and on the floor and then leave the infants unattended.

She was also seen on the security camera pushing and hitting children and pulling one infant by the hair.

McKnight was arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

VIDEO: Florida deputies attempt eviction at wrong house

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice and it turned out they were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two Pasco County deputies and a locksmith at her front door. Michele said they were drilling through her lock.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WNCT

126 pounds of cocaine wash up along Florida coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities. U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were discovered by good Samaritans who found the packages in a line of mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Family of California shooting victims sue gun distributor

Family members of some of the people killed or wounded during a 2019 shooting at a California garlic festival are suing the companies that distributed the rifle used in the attack, saying they did not take sufficient care to prevent misuse of the firearm. Two similar lawsuits filed in U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

NC Court of Appeals to reveal more about how judges ruled

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s intermediate-level appeals court will now make public more details about how its three-judge panels settled certain questions brought before them. On Monday, the state Court of Appeals will begin revealing online whether rulings on petitions filed with the court are unanimous or 2-1 votes. That will happen the day when a petition […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Daycare#Windsor Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

New NC laws: Will your court record be expunged? Are you in a bar?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We are a month into a new fiscal year, but because the General Assembly remained in session beyond its beginning on July 1, some laws or changes in laws in North Carolina took effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1. If you think they deal with Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana or […]
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Governor’s school supply drive kicks off across NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper on Monday announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply Drive and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms each year.   “While […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

Newspaper: Families of Haley, Clyburn got NC casino shares

The husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and brother of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn were given shares of a company that leased slot machines to a North Carolina tribal casino that needed political help to open last year, The Wall Street Journal reported. Clyburn’s brother and a spokesperson for Michael Haley both said […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy