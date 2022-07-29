Valentine’s Day 2023 May Include A New Balance 550

sneakernews.com
I’m a size 10 & my friend’s a 22 – we tried on In The Style summer outfits to show how they look on our different bodies
ONE'S a size 10 and the other's a size 22. But, in a bid to show that "size doesn't matter", two women have shared a video of themselves in the same outfits from In The Style. Iz and El frequently don the same ensembles for clips on their Straight to the Curve TikTok page.
Twelve women ranging from a XXS to a 5XL show how a summer dress looks on different bodies and shoppers are stunned
A CLOTHING company has been praised for its "size inclusivity" for showing how their dress looks on 12 different women - who range in size from an XXS to a 5XL. A video of the women wearing the dress was shared by Ivy City Co. on its TikTok page, as they danced along to the sounds of Rod Stewart's Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?.
Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid
Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
PopSugar
Our Favorite Pieces From Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection
Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas is always selling out, but fear not, because a new drop titled Ivytopia is here to tease your wallets. The drop features swimsuits, performance gear, bold jackets, shoes, and accessories that are available in both adult and kids' sizes. It's futuristic, dreamy, and described as a "journey to discover one's own nirvana." The collection features ethereal prints with crystal designs that are daring and captivating.
Red-Toed Nike Air More Uptempos Are Arriving In Kids Sizes
The never-ending renditions of 1996’s Nike Air More Uptempo adds another tally with this new take on the classic Chicago Bulls colors. While it seems that combination of red, black, and white has made its way onto this Scottie Pippen classic one too many times, Nike surprises us with A-grade color-blocking that should have Uptempo fans in a frenzy.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover
For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
Experts Agree: These Are The Haircuts Women Over 50 Should Avoid—They Add Years To Your Face
As the weather gets warmer, you may be feeling like heading to the salon for a fresh trim. While there is no clear-cut guide for the perfect ‘do that suits all, there are some styles that might feel more dated on those over 50, and we checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more.
More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears
As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
USA Colors Dawn On The Jordan Two Trey
July 4th has since come and gone, and yet Jordan Brand is not quite through celebrating the ol’ red, white, and blue, as they’re applying these very colors to this upcoming Jordan Two Trey. Though it may be patriotic in its choice of palette, the pair doesn’t necessarily...
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"
Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez
First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning
Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
Air Jordan Restocks On SNKRS Coming This Week
The latest in an ongoing series of restocks on the Nike SNKRS App is ready to go down this coming week. The SNKRS App just teased a re-release of three popular Jordan Retro drops of 2022; the three releases are confirmed to be the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10”, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”, and Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs”. All three releases instantly sold out upon their original arrival, and will likely disappear quickly once again.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Team Red”
For every inventive make-up — such as the recently unveiled “Wear-Away” and “Hologram” — the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers an equal number of simple, everyday styles, such as this upcoming “Team Red” colorway. Much like the Dunk High’s most classic appearances,...
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce
Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
Team Red And Grey Cover The Nike Air Max Plus
Few can withstand the heavy modifications of Nike’s design team like the Air Max Plus can. Since its resurgence in the mid-late 2010s, the 1998 model has lent its DNA to top-sellers like the Air Vapormax Plus and later the Air Max Terrascape Plus, but there are plenty of loyalists who will stick with the tried and true original.
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago”
Back in 2021, Virgil Abloh helped guide the Air Jordan 2 back into the spotlight. And since, a number of collaborators — from Union LA to A Ma Maniere — have gave the shoe their collaborative blessing, effectively paving the way for the silhouette’s first Retro in a long, long while.
