PBS NewsHour Employees Unionize with SAG-AFTRA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Katie Kolben has joined APA as an agent in the Alternative and Factual Programming department. She will be based in APA’s New York office and will report to Kyle Loftus, Head of Content Development and Hayden Meyer head of Alternative and Factual Programming. Kolben comes to APA from ICM Partners where she worked for 11 years, the past 7 as an agent in the Alternative Television department. She is bringing with her executive producer, director and production company clients whose credits include Brother vs. Brother (HGTV), Restored by the Fords (HGTV), Raw (Hulu),...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO