Video: Man Leaves Puppy in Hot Car With Mouth Taped Shut, Gambles in Las Vegas Casino

San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
'Do you realize how hot it is ...?': Man arrested for leaving Husky puppy inside car in Las Vegas
A 3-month-old Husky puppy survived after being locked inside a hot car for two hours in Las Vegas while the vehicle owner was gambling, police say.
Man Who Left Dog in Sweltering Car With Mouth Taped Shut Arrested: Video
"What the hell is wrong with people," a viewer commented. "I'm so glad you charged him with a felony."
A man was arrested after being accused of leaving a puppy with its mouth taped inside his car in 113 degree weather while he gambled at a Las Vegas casino: police
Raul Carbajal was charged after leaving the 3-month-old Husky inside a car at a parking garage of a Las Vegas casino last month, police said.
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Pennsylvania Cop Shoots Giant Snake as It Strangles Man
Update: The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced earlier today that the 27-year-old man died yesterday morning at LeHigh Valley Hospital. This was four days after a police officer shot the 18-foot boa constrictor that was wrapped around his neck. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction, according to CBS News.
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Good News Network
25-Year-Old Runs into Burning Home and Saves 5 Kids–Gets Rewarded With $500K and ‘New Lease on Life’
A man is being honored by a city as a hero after he charged into a house that had turned into a raging inferno to rescue a young girl. A late-night argument was his girlfriend had a disgruntled 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic out driving aimlessly around his town when he saw the house completely engulfed in flames.
People
53-Year-Old Man Dies After Saving Woman from Drowning in Colorado River: 'Definition of a True Hero'
A 53-year-old man from Utah died this week after he attempted to save a person from drowning in a river, authorities announced. According to Utah's Grand County Sheriff's Office, the body of Clay Petty was found Tuesday morning more than a mile from where he went missing two days earlier along the Colorado River.
A Tennessee man is accused of killing his wife while the newlywed couple vacationed in Fiji
A Tennessee pharmacist was found dead in a luxury Fijian resort, leading to her newlywed husband's arrest in connection to the alleged murder, officials said Wednesday. Bradley Dawson, 39, allegedly murdered Christe Chen, 38, at a Yasawa Island resort on July 9, Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said in a statement.
Missing California woman Alexis Gabe's accused killer handwrote directions to area where he left body: Family
The search for a missing California woman has intensified after police obtained and shared with her family a note that allegedly lays out an approximate location for the woman’s body, loved ones have said. Alexis Gabe was reported missing "under suspicious circumstances" in January, police said at the time....
TODAY.com
‘Verge of death’: Man and his 14-year-old dog rescued after 6 days in the desert
Mario Castro and his 14-year-old dog are lucky to be alive after being stranded for six days in the desert. The Arizona resident, 54, hit the road earlier this month to visit his mom in El Paso, Texas, according to NBC affiliate KPNX in Arizona. But the journey soon went awry.
20-year-old woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)
20-year-old woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)Nationwide Report. A 20-year-old woman lost her life after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in El Cajon while authorities arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on North Second Street [...]
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned At Gas Station Decides To Follow Nice Woman Home
When Leilani Wong, her husband, and their dog stopped for gas in Stockton, California, they were traveling by car. Wong observed a happy small puppy sniffing about her car as she waited for her husband to fill the tank. Wong told The Dodo, “I observed her strolling around the petrol...
dailyphew.com
Man Rescues Young Deer Dangling From Fence
Sometimes our houses and backyards can be hazards for wild animals. In this video, a young buck appears to have tried to clear the wood fence and got his hoof stuck in a crack. The poor creature was dangling from a neighbor’s fence when this kind-hearted man spotted the trapped animal and came to its aid.
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Friday in Coronado while authorities arrested Erwin Ramos-Mejia on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue [...]
Daily Beast
Greek Officials Say Chopper Victim Was Not Taking Selfie When He Walked Into Spinning Rotor Blade
Officials in Greece have dismissed reports that a 22-year-old British tourist who was dismembered when he met with the blade of a private helicopter was trying to take a selfie when he died. Jack Fenton was killed immediately when the horrific accident occurred Monday evening at an airport near Athens,...
Seven dead in horror crash on Illinois interstate
Seven people, including five children, died following a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois on Sunday.The children’s mother and the driver of the vehicle travelling in the wrong lane were also killed, authorities said. The crash occurred around 2am on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, about 80km from Chicago.Police said the woman, identified as Lauren Dobosz, 31, who lived in Rolling Meadows, and her five children were killed on the spot. The driver of the Chevrolet van, who was identified as 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, was seriously injured during the crash. He was airlifted to the...
TMZ.com
Cops at Shanna Moakler's House After 911 'Domestic Disturbance' Call
Shanna Moakler and her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau got a visit from cops Thursday afternoon, after someone called 911 to report a "domestic disturbance." LAPD sources tell TMZ, Moakler's daughter called 911 to say a disturbance was going on and her mom's boyfriend was yelling at her. Cops rushed to Shanna's...
27-year-old man dead after a car rear-ended a box truck near Serra Mesa (San Diego, CA)
27-year-old man dead after a car rear-ended a box truck near Serra Mesa (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 27-year-old man lost his life following a traffic collision early Friday near Serra Mesa. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on the shoulder of Interstate 15. The officers responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of a white Chevrolet box truck was heading north on I-15 near Friars Road [...]
