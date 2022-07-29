ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Investigation underway after woman dies in Tennessee

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found deceased beneath the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta.

The Gatlinburg Fire & Rescue Department was sent to Anakeesta at 7:41 p.m. for an incident on the park’s chairlift. Once arriving at the scene, a woman was found dead under the chairlift according to Gatlinburg Police.

The Sevier County Medical Examiners’ Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

A statement from Anakeesta said, “A tragic incident occurred this evening. 911 was called immediately. Our hearts are with the family of the deceased.”

The City of Gatlinburg said the incident remains under investigation at this time and information will be released “when it is available.”

Witness video shows police below the chairlift with medical personnel.

