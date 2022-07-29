ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Removal of a Peoria community garden causes confusion, hurt for property owner

By WCBU
wcbu.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcbu.org

Comments / 4

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Community comes together after storm damage in Hopedale

HOPEDALE, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Monday morning, many trees came crashing down in Hopedale, leaving residents to pick up the remaining pieces. “Seeing weather like that, waking up like that, it’s one of my biggest fears,” said Hopedale resident, Chris Campbell. Chris Campbell, his family, and the...
HOPEDALE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal hears community wants for Uptown South

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Plans are moving forward on further developing Uptown Normal, a public feedback meeting taking place virtually Thursday night. The virtual meeting released some of the things more than 800 respondents to a public survey are hoping to see in uptown south. Key wants include green space, a grocery store and entertainment.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

City starts program for minority- and women-owned businesses

PEORIA, Ill. – The City of Peoria is trying to get a better handle on what businesses are owned by minorities. The City is officially starting what it calls the “Peoria Equity Accountability Program.”. “The PeAP Program will introduce an opportunity for minority and women business owners to...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Public Information Meeting on Improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey and US 150

The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Development#Property Owner#The Community House
Central Illinois Proud

Local non-profit organization holds community clean up

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit organization led an effort to clean up the community Sunday morning. Sunday morning, Israelites of Peoria met at the Hardees restaurant on North East Adams street to host a community clean-up. James Hogan is a member of the group, and he thinks...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria community garden destroyed by city

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two Peoria schools renamed after local community heroes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Calvin Coolidge Middle School and Roosevelt Magnet School are no more. On Monday, Peoria Public Schools administrators held a ribbon-cutting to rename Calvin Coolidge, Harold B. Dawson Jr. Middle School. Dawson, who passed away in 2019, was a pastor and heavily involved in education and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Route 91 at Streitmatter reopened after house fire

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — Route 91 has reopened for through traffic. PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Route 91 is closed at Streitmatter Road as fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home in the 22000 block of Route 91 in Peoria County Tuesday. Akron-Princeville Fire...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday

UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive

In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Princeville home struck by lightning, catches fire

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – No one was hurt after a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Princeville home. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley tells 25 News the fire was contained to the...
PRINCEVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rollover crash closes part of Grandview Drive

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash temporarily closed part of Grandview Drive at approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Corey Strube, part of Grandview drive off of Adams shut down due to a crash. A WMBD crew on the scene saw that...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Steve Spain’s Costume Trunk: a Main Street tradition for more than 40 years

There have been dozens of notable businesses to operate on Peoria’s Main Street over the years but perhaps none as distinctive—or dedicated—as the Costume Trunk. Steve Spain has operated the store at 710 W. Main St. for 41 years—through good times and bad—suffering through two years of the pandemic when many of his regular customers such as theater groups, schools and institutions that routinely need costumes for shows were shut down.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Kids’ lemonade stand raises $3,500 for St. Jude

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A neighborhood kids’ lemonade stand in Peoria raised more than $3,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this past weekend. About a dozen kids from the Knolls neighborhood raised money for St. Jude by selling lemonade and other treats all weekend. Suzanne Miller...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Tanner’s Orchard preps for 75th opening day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Opening day for a Central Illinois tradition is around the corner a Tanner’s Orchard celebrates their 75th season. Owners and workers at Tanner’s were finishing the final pieces of preparation before opening 8 a.m. August 1. Most of the preparation was setting up...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy