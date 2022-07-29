Removal of a Peoria community garden causes confusion, hurt for property owner

www.wcbu.org
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Community comes together after storm damage in Hopedale
HOPEDALE, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Monday morning, many trees came crashing down in Hopedale, leaving residents to pick up the remaining pieces. “Seeing weather like that, waking up like that, it’s one of my biggest fears,” said Hopedale resident, Chris Campbell. Chris Campbell, his family, and the...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal hears community wants for Uptown South
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Plans are moving forward on further developing Uptown Normal, a public feedback meeting taking place virtually Thursday night. The virtual meeting released some of the things more than 800 respondents to a public survey are hoping to see in uptown south. Key wants include green space, a grocery store and entertainment.
1470 WMBD
City starts program for minority- and women-owned businesses
PEORIA, Ill. – The City of Peoria is trying to get a better handle on what businesses are owned by minorities. The City is officially starting what it calls the “Peoria Equity Accountability Program.”. “The PeAP Program will introduce an opportunity for minority and women business owners to...
977wmoi.com
Public Information Meeting on Improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey and US 150
The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit organization holds community clean up
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit organization led an effort to clean up the community Sunday morning. Sunday morning, Israelites of Peoria met at the Hardees restaurant on North East Adams street to host a community clean-up. James Hogan is a member of the group, and he thinks...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
wcbu.org
Strong community support may be key to getting Peoria passenger rail proposal on the right track
Peoria's passenger rail proposal is out the gate with a strong start, but it'll need consistent support from the community to keep the momentum going. That's the takeaway of Rick Harnish, executive director of the High Speed Rail Alliance in Chicago. "The key to getting these things done as quickly...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
Central Illinois Proud
Two Peoria schools renamed after local community heroes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Calvin Coolidge Middle School and Roosevelt Magnet School are no more. On Monday, Peoria Public Schools administrators held a ribbon-cutting to rename Calvin Coolidge, Harold B. Dawson Jr. Middle School. Dawson, who passed away in 2019, was a pastor and heavily involved in education and...
Central Illinois Proud
Route 91 at Streitmatter reopened after house fire
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — Route 91 has reopened for through traffic. PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Route 91 is closed at Streitmatter Road as fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home in the 22000 block of Route 91 in Peoria County Tuesday. Akron-Princeville Fire...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
wcbu.org
Peoria's tourism is bouncing back from COVID, but still not hitting pre-pandemic levels
In 2019, the Peoria area saw more than $656 million earned in tourism revenues. But a year later, Peoria’s tourism market came to an immediate halt when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Discover Peoria President and CEO J.D. Dalfonso said navigating the pandemic required all Discover Peoria staff to continually...
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
1470 WMBD
Princeville home struck by lightning, catches fire
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – No one was hurt after a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Princeville home. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley tells 25 News the fire was contained to the...
Central Illinois Proud
Rollover crash closes part of Grandview Drive
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash temporarily closed part of Grandview Drive at approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Corey Strube, part of Grandview drive off of Adams shut down due to a crash. A WMBD crew on the scene saw that...
wcbu.org
Steve Spain’s Costume Trunk: a Main Street tradition for more than 40 years
There have been dozens of notable businesses to operate on Peoria’s Main Street over the years but perhaps none as distinctive—or dedicated—as the Costume Trunk. Steve Spain has operated the store at 710 W. Main St. for 41 years—through good times and bad—suffering through two years of the pandemic when many of his regular customers such as theater groups, schools and institutions that routinely need costumes for shows were shut down.
Central Illinois Proud
Kids’ lemonade stand raises $3,500 for St. Jude
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A neighborhood kids’ lemonade stand in Peoria raised more than $3,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this past weekend. About a dozen kids from the Knolls neighborhood raised money for St. Jude by selling lemonade and other treats all weekend. Suzanne Miller...
25newsnow.com
Tanner’s Orchard preps for 75th opening day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Opening day for a Central Illinois tradition is around the corner a Tanner’s Orchard celebrates their 75th season. Owners and workers at Tanner’s were finishing the final pieces of preparation before opening 8 a.m. August 1. Most of the preparation was setting up...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Highest paying jobs in Peoria that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Peoria, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
Comments / 4