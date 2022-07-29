Findlay Police Department testing body and dash camera systems

www.wtol.com
Michigan State Police take over investigation into missing Lenawee County woman
ADRIAN, Mich. — The investigation into Dee Warner's disappearance was handed over to the Michigan State Police on Monday, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said. The decision came more than 15 months after Warner was first reported missing. Bevier said now was the right time for the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office to make the decision.
13abc.com
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on. At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an...
sent-trib.com
Man charged in downtown riot to remain on community control
A Toledo man involved in a riot downtown last summer will remain on community control despite testing positive for marijuana use. Dominic Haslinger, 20, will also have to spend 14 days in jail. Haslinger appeared July 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for a...
Man shot in east Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night. Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department. TPD said there is no suspect in custody. Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire....
sent-trib.com
BG man charged with OVI after hitting two bicyclists
A Bowling Green man was arrested for drunk driving after hitting two bicyclists. At 11:49 p.m. Friday, the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 500 block of West Poe Road for an injury accident. Anthony Perez told officers that the people riding bicycles didn’t have lights on their bicycles...
sent-trib.com
Child back with mom after leaving BG apartment
An infant was found naked and crying in a Bowling Green apartment laundry room on Friday. The Bowling Green Police Division received the call at 1:15 p.m. from a woman who said there was a child who was naked and crying in the Cedar Park Apartments laundry room, 1006 Third St.
One firefighter injured in suspicious central Toledo fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The fire broke out in a vacant home in central Toledo on the 1700 block of Macomber at Isherwood. Officials say the fire was visible on the side and rear of the house. The fire is considered suspicious and an investigator was called out to the scene.
Toledo man arrested after infant found with fractured skull
TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man is in jail Tuesday after admitting to seriously injuring his child. Ahmad Williams, 22, was arrested Monday at 11:45 p.m. His infant was found with various injuries, including a fractured skull. According to court records, Williams told police he caused the the...
WTOL-TV
Toledo police investigating 2 weekend homicides
If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG woman arrested for allegedly threatening children with knife
A Bowling Green woman was arrested for domestic violence after two children ran to a nearby gas station and reportedly asked for help. Bowling Green Police Division was dispatched to the Circle K gas station on South Main Street at 1:37 a.m. on July 20, when a worker called to report two scared juveniles were seeking help. The girls, both 12 years old, said their mother had threatened them with a knife at their home in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
Central Toledo event seeks to foster relationships between communities and first responders
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire & Rescue are joining forces to build relationships between community members and first responders. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in central Toledo on Indiana Avenue. Due to the pandemic, the event didn't happen in 2020 and 2021. For the first time since 2019, the afternoon of games and activities will be making its return.
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
13abc.com
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
huroninsider.com
Cedar Point employee accused of punching woman in the face after she recorded him
SANDUSKY – A Cedar Point employee was charged Tuesday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman who was recording him being chased by bugs. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the woman told police that the incident started when she was recording A’Marion Nelson being followed around by bugs near Engine House Custard. She claimed, according to the report, that it made him angry and he punched her in the face.
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
hometownstations.com
Man fatally shot by homeowner after breaking into Shelby County residence
SHELBY COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Sidney man is dead after being shot by a homeowner while allegedly breaking into his home on Sunday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. According to the sheriff, around 11 a.m., 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl went to a home in the...
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua
MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
hometownstations.com
Delphos PD make an arrest during search, recover drugs and weapons
Police in Delphos makes an arrest after executing a search warrant in the city on Friday. Police say an investigation into a series of thefts from parked vehicles resulted in the search of 227 West Clime Street, lot number 53. There they found a large quantity of marijuana and assorted drugs as well as stolen property and a large amount of cash. They also recovered firearms.
