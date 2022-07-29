HARTFORD — One man was killed and two others were wounded Monday night in a shooting in the city, police said. Brian Evans, 23, of Collins Street, was killed in the shooting, marking the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Hartford had the same amount of homicides at this time in 2021, which ended as the deadliest year in the capital city since 2003 when 44 were people were killed, including 16 in a nursing home arson.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO