www.registercitizen.com
Related
Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
Register Citizen
2 New Britain residents identified in fatal Massachusetts crash
Massachusetts State Police have identified the Connecticut residents who were killed over the weekend in a crash along Route 290. Luc Morin, 65, and Christine Banavige, 52, were pronounced dead Saturday morning after a two car crash in Worcester, Mass., according to police. The preliminary investigation shows a 52-year-old Worcester,...
Register Citizen
Judge orders former CT resident Nathan Carman to remain jailed in mother’s homicide case
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Nathan Carman, the former Connecticut resident alleged to have killed his mother in a plot to gain his family’s inheritance, to remain in custody. Carman’s public defenders were seeking to have him released from federal custody. But during a hearing Tuesday in U.S....
Register Citizen
Police: Danbury man clocked driving Corvette 161 mph in New Hampshire
ASHLAND, N.H. — A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a New Hampshire state trooper clocked him driving a Corvette faster than 160 mph, police say. The trooper spotted an orange sports car speeding north on Interstate 93 about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said. Using radar, he clocked him at 161 mph — more than 90 mph over the speed limit of 70 mph, according to state police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
CT’s pension debt remains high despite residents’ personal wealth, report shows
When Connecticut deposits roughly $4.1 billion into its pension funds this fall, it will mark the third consecutive year the state used its budget surplus to whittle down the massive pension debt accrued over more than seven decades. But a recent analysis from The Pew Charitable Trusts provided a sobering...
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
Register Citizen
CT state trooper’s police powers suspended after charged in Vernon domestic incident
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper’s police powers have been suspended following an arrest stemming from a domestic incident at his home, authorities said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis, 29, was arrested by local police Monday evening at his Vernon home and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct...
Register Citizen
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Police: Men arrested for refusing to leave wake for Westport woman killed in wrong-way crash
NORWALK — Two men were arrested at a wake Friday for a Westport woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last weekend, police said. Police were called to Raymond Funeral Home on East Wall Street Friday during a wake for 41-year-old Monica Wilson. Management reported there were two “highly intoxicated” and “belligerent” men at the wake, Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
Register Citizen
Police: Scooter rider hurt after colliding with car in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a scooter collided with a car on Monday, leaving the rider with multiple injuries. Investigators determined the driver of a black 2012 Acura had been traveling north on Pembroke Street, when she was struck by a rider on a 2021 Spark Scooter heading east on Boston Avenue, police said.
Register Citizen
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
Register Citizen
Shooting sends New Haven man to hospital, police say
NEW HAVEN — A 34-year-old New Haven man was found shot near Edgewood and Ellsworth avenues early Sunday, according to police. Officers were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. due to an alert from their gunshot detection system. There, they discovered the wounded man. Paramedics took the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, and his injuries were not life threatening, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police: 1 man killed, 2 wounded in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD — One man was killed and two others were wounded Monday night in a shooting in the city, police said. Brian Evans, 23, of Collins Street, was killed in the shooting, marking the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Hartford had the same amount of homicides at this time in 2021, which ended as the deadliest year in the capital city since 2003 when 44 were people were killed, including 16 in a nursing home arson.
Register Citizen
Police: Wallingford resident killed in North Haven crash
NORTH HAVEN — A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with another vehicle Saturday, according to police. In a Facebook post, police said officers responded Saturday evening “to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle.”. Information about the time and location of the...
Register Citizen
Police: 6 people wounded in Hartford shootings over weekend
HARTFORD — Police said six people were shot this weekend in the capital city, including a woman who was critically injured and a 16-year-old boy. The woman was one of four people injured by gunfire in the same incident on Main Street Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. No one died in any of the weekend shootings, which brings the number of people who survived gun assaults in Hartford this year to 83, he said.
Register Citizen
Police: Man wounded in overnight shooting in Hartford’s Upper Albany neighborhood
HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 20s was wounded early Monday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. Hartford police were called to the 1100 block of Albany Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 1 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Fairfield firefighters, police make donation in honor of tow truck driver killed on highway
FAIRFIELD — Firefighters in town respond to hundreds of incidents every year on the Merritt Parkway and Interstate 95, but they’re trained well enough not to worry about what they’ll deal with when they get to crash scenes, Lt. Bob Smith said Monday. “What I do worry...
Register Citizen
Meriden police: New Britain man tried to kidnap woman he stalked for years
MERIDEN — A New Britain man tried to kidnap a woman that he had allegedly been stalking for years, according to the Meriden Police Department. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jose Carrasquillo-Serrano, was charged with various offenses and held on $3 million bond, police said in a news release Monday.
Register Citizen
Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks
DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
Comments / 0