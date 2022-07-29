Power crews work to determine reason for power outage in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had sunshine around for most of the day. Unfortunately, we will be losing the sunshine today as some rain will be entering the area just in time for the evening commute. A cold front is situated right over Montreal and Quebec right now where we see the leading edge of those heavier downpours. Dewpoints right now are still in the low 60s. Unfortunately, they will continue to climb throughout the day. We will be transitioning to that more tropical like feel to the air. By lunch time, those dewpoints climb even further into the low 70s. The upper 60s to low 70s stick with us through the evening commute too. The good news is by the overnight hours, they take a bit of a tumble. We will be back to a more comfortable feel to the air even featuring dewpoints in the upper 40s to low 50s which is something we haven’t seen in quite a while.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO