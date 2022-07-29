Power crews work to determine reason for power outage in Aroostook County

www.wagmtv.com
Related
wagmtv.com
Two-Vehicle accident in Fort Kent sends one driver to hospital.
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Fort Kent Police Department : On August 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm, The Fort Kent Police Department responded to a two vehicle accident on Caribou Rd. The initial report revealed that there was a head-on collision between the two vehicles after one of the vehicles crossed the centerline. A 2008 tan Grand Cherokee, operated by 20 yr old Ashton Bernier from Fort Kent, was traveling northbound on Caribou Rd. A 1999 Sterling Semi Truck, owned by Michaud and Michaud Trucking and operated by 69 yr old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle was traveling southbound on the same road. The Semi Truck was hauling a gravel trailer which was empty at the time of the accident. The Semi Truck was engulfed in fire and needed to be extinguished by the Fort Kent Fire Department. BERNIER was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Northern Maine Medical Center with serious but non life threatening injuries. MCEWEN had minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital for treatment. An officer from the Presque Isle Police Department responded to the scene to reconstruct the accident. Fort Kent Police Department was assisted by the Fort Kent Fire Department, Ambulance Service Inc, Maine DOT and the Presque Isle Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing.
wagmtv.com
Showers and Storms Today Leads to a Break in the Humidity
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had sunshine around for most of the day. Unfortunately, we will be losing the sunshine today as some rain will be entering the area just in time for the evening commute. A cold front is situated right over Montreal and Quebec right now where we see the leading edge of those heavier downpours. Dewpoints right now are still in the low 60s. Unfortunately, they will continue to climb throughout the day. We will be transitioning to that more tropical like feel to the air. By lunch time, those dewpoints climb even further into the low 70s. The upper 60s to low 70s stick with us through the evening commute too. The good news is by the overnight hours, they take a bit of a tumble. We will be back to a more comfortable feel to the air even featuring dewpoints in the upper 40s to low 50s which is something we haven’t seen in quite a while.
wagmtv.com
Frenchville Fire Department celebrates 75 years
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Frenchville Fire Department celebrated a major milestone over the weekend. The Frenchville Fire Department celebrated its 75th anniversary. On Saturday, many gathered at the fire department for an open house. Then later on in the day, the public enjoyed a Social Hour and a Dinner and Dancing. Andrew Guerrette of the Frenchville Fire Department says it means a lot to be a part of the team, and celebrate this milestone.
wagmtv.com
Watching the Potential for Showers and Thunderstorms Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. I wanted to start off this evening by taking a look back at the month of July in review in terms of temperatures. Overall the month trended on the above average side thanks to the majority of the days high temperatures trending above average. We had 22 days with above average high temperatures. One thing to keep in mind is that in order to be considered above average, the temperature only had to be a degree warmer than the average, which ranged from 76 to 78 degrees over the entire month. You can also see towards the beginning of the month where temperatures were below average for the first full week, before the rest of the month was pretty much above average with the exception of the 26th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wagmtv.com
Sunshine Today Leads to Heavy Rain Tuesday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We did have a beautiful weekend and that was all thanks to high pressure which has since exited our region to our southeast. We will have sunshine throughout today, but by Tuesday a low pressure system enters our region bringing some moderate to heavy bands of rain in the late afternoon and evening. I wouldn’t rule out a rumble of thunder either. The good news is that we will catch a break from the rain again by Wednesday. Dewpoints will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s making it feel muggy outside.
Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody
A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the...
wagmtv.com
Bikers/Runners hit the trails at the Nordic Trail Festival
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend at the Nordic Heritage Outdoor Center for the Nordic Trail Festival. News Source’s 8 Isaac Potter was there and has the story. Many enjoyed the beautiful weather in the County this weekend by watching and taking part in the...
wagmtv.com
Medical Monday Vaccines
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and this year the push is to have people get caught up on any immunizations they may have missed during the pandemic. People know about flu and covid-19 immunizations but Julie Tutt, manager of quality and infection prevention at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says there are other vaccinations to stay up to date with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Man charged with attempted murder after standoff in northern Maine
STOCKHOLM, Maine (BDN) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday for attempted murder after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle and shoot at officers and local residents. On Sunday, July 31, around 6 p.m. the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls that multiple shots had been fired near a home on 371 Main St. The homeowners claimed that Michael Baron had pointed a gun at them, tried to steal their car and then fired rounds toward their home.
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
wgan.com
Plea deal for trucker whose dislodged tire killed Maine State Police detective
BANGOR, Maine (AP) A truck driver is expected to accept responsibility for causing the death of a state police detective who was struck by a dislodged tire as he was assisting a driver alongside Interstate 95. Scott Willett, 55, of Patten, reached a plea agreement in which he’ll pay a...
LePage said lawyers should have made sure they weren’t being recorded by Maine jails
MAINE, USA — After accepting the endorsement of Maine’s largest police union, Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage on Monday said Maine criminal defense lawyers were “reckless” for allowing their phone calls with jailed clients to be recorded. Four county jails recorded nearly 1,000 phone calls...
Comments / 0