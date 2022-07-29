Contributing Editor Tracey Minkin Indulges in a Weekend of Grand Hotels, Vaporinas, and Aperol Spritzes on Lake Como

As a native New Yorker, I was raised on some of the best tap water in the United States. I didn’t start using a water filter until I moved to Boston in my early 20s, at which point I realized I’d become a bit of a water snob. Even after moving back to New York I kept up the habit with a faucet filter, just to make sure my tap water tastes the way I like. But after five years, my old filter was in need of replacement, so I wanted to see what other (better?) options there are for a palate pleasing pour.

