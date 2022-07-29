Contributing Editor Tracey Minkin Indulges in a Weekend of Grand Hotels, Vaporinas, and Aperol Spritzes on Lake Como

www.veranda.com
Related
People
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Family Visit to the Louvre Museum During Paris Getaway
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck soaked up some culture on their post-wedding getaway to Paris Tuesday. The newlyweds and their children enjoyed a private tour of the iconic Louvre Museum, arriving mid-afternoon to the surprise of dozens of fans and tourists. "It was quite a long visit, just around two...
veranda.com
How the Humble Stripe Became a Symbol of Seaside Luxury
Ah, the summer stripe. It’s amazing how this simple pattern (namely with a white background) has the power to transport a person to a beach club in Positano or the patio of a Mizner mansion in Palm Beach in an instant. The summer stripe is trending right now in our post-pandemic society as the desire for travel, luxury, and nostalgia has given way to things like the “Coastal Grandmother” aesthetic and brought Riviera chic to practically every runway this past season.
26 Proven Hacks For Taking Low-Budget Vacations Without Settling For Anything Less Than The Absolute Best
"You will not BELIEVE the places that let me in for free because I showed them my student ID card."
A total gem! The lavish superyacht inspired by a rare 128-carat Cartier diamond, with jewel-shaped windows and three 'waterfall' pools that flow into one another
It would be a jewel in the crown of any billionaire’s fleet. Pictures have been released of a superyacht that's inspired by the extremely rare 128-carat 'Stella del Sud' diamond - now owned by Cartier - that was found in Brazil in 1853. Taking its cue from the rock, the superyacht has a ‘decorative jewel’ feature on its sides created by a ‘spectacular side window glass design that connects all decks’.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer
For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
Demi Moore Lounges Poolside for Launch of New 'Glamorous' Swimsuit Collection
Demi Moore is modeling her brand new swimwear line for the summer on Instagram!. Moore just launched a new collection with the popular swimwear brand, Andie Swim, which has been described as "vintage" yet "glamorous" vibes. Andie Swim posted a photo of the actress lounging by the pool in one...
A Look at Louis Vuitton’s New Beverly Hills Offerings: New Menswear Store, ‘200 Trunks’ Exhibit
It’s a big month for Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills. The luxury house has hit the 90210 with a pair of new high-profile offerings, first on July 16 with the debut of a dedicated menswear store at 420 North Rodeo Drive. The location, Louis Vuitton’s first menswear shop in California and eighth in the country, features the Fall-Winter 2022 collection designed by beloved late designer Virgil Abloh, luggage, watches, leather goods, shoes, accessories, home furnishings, a fragrance counter and hot-stamping service that offers buyers the option of personalizing leather goods. The fragrance counter also offers custom engraving of cologne bottles....
travelnoire.com
Oaxaca, Mexico: Plan The Perfect Trip
Oaxaca is also one of the most biologically diverse states in Mexico. It is also the culinary heart of Mexico. The culinary scene in this Mexican state is impressive, traditional, experimental, delicious, and affordable. Even Travel and Leisure shared that Oaxaca is the Best City In The World for its readers. Not to mention the Afro-Mexcian cities with reggae playing in the background. No matter if you lean more towards more urban or nature experiences, Oaxaca will not disappoint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bernadette Schaeffler Collection The New Player To Watch In Luxury Home Decor
The world of luxury shopping is mainly associated with famous names such as Hermes, Chopard, Gucci, Bulgari, and a few other coveted brands. The lure of exclusivity is eternal as is human vanity that fuels the multi-billion-dollar industry. However, once in a while a new brand emerges and wins over those customers who want a change, a whiff of fresh air, a new emotion to liven up their luxury shopping experience. Enter Bernadette Schaeffler Collection, a bright new phenomenon in the home luxury industry that has garnered an impressive following among a tasteful audience.
How To Make A Statement With Your Dining Room
If you're looking for ways to make your dining room stand out from the rest of your home, these ideas could be just the inspiration you need!
Dior Signals Confidence in Hong Kong With New Flagship on Canton Road
Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Shrugging off the impact of political turmoil and the coronavirus pandemic on Hong Kong tourism, Dior has opened a new boutique on Canton Road in the city’s bustling Tsim Sha Tsui district. The 9,500-square-foot flagship, featuring a facade illuminated with a deconstructed version of the French fashion house’s signature “cannage” motif, is spread over two floors carrying women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, watches, home wares and perfumes.More from WWDDior Couture Fall 2022Inside Dior's Post-Show Dinner on Avenue MontaigneDior Men's Spring 2023 The interior takes its cue from the...
Hypebae
BYREDO Releases "Summer Friend" Swimsuit with Stockholm Surfboard Club
In collaboration with Scandi clothing store Stockholm Surfboard Club, cult beauty brand BYREDO has unveiled a limited-edition swimsuit called “Summer Friend.”. Falling under the brand’s Byproduct line, which houses all of its non-beauty related launches, the swimsuit draws inspiration from surfing culture and pays homage to the long days of the Scandinavian summer. “Summer Friend” takes you back to making memories in Stockholm’s famous Archipelagos, surrounded by boundless sea and natural beauty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chanel to Present Cruise Collection in Miami
Chanel will present its cruise 2022 collection in Miami during a fashion show that will take place Nov. 3. The collection, first presented on the beach and pontoon of the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel on May 5, draws on the legendary iconography of Monte Carlo and the Riviera: auto racing, tennis matches, boat trips, sea swimming, the casino and the Monte Carlo ballets.
Giada De Laurentiis’ New ‘Next-Level’ & Delicious Salad Is ‘Summertime Snacking at Its Absolute Finest’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Giada De Laurentiis’ just elevated our standard, go-to salad this summer, with a recipe that looks oh-so-delicious! On July 29, De Laurentiis posted a colorful, scrumptious salad recipe that we’re itching to try ASAP.
This Entryway Staple May Be Perfect for Creating Extra Style and Storage in Your Kitchen
Spiro Georgi and his husband live in a 2018-square-foot colonial-style home in Connecticut that they’ve loved for more than five years. “We always made our previous apartments look and feel like a country home in the hopes that we would one day move to New England and buy the dream house,” Georgi says. “We finally made the move in the fall of 2016, and settled in the countryside of Connecticut.”
inputmag.com
Moncler reveals its luxurious Trailgrip hiking sneakers
If you couldn’t take your eyes off Moncler Grenoble’s Fall ‘22 outerwear collection, you’ll want to keep them glued to these shoes. The label used its Studio Ascenti event in Milan to reveal its latest outdoor innovation, the Trailgrip GTX footwear series. The low-tops sneakers a...
Queen Letizia stuns in slip dress at film festival
Queen Letizia of Spain attended the closing ceremony of the 2022 Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday. The Spanish royal, 49, stunned at the event wearing a black slip dress from & Other Stories. RELATED: Queen Letizia and daughters step out in colorful dresses ...
Re/Done Sets Up Shop in Paris
Click here to read the full article. The City of Lights is home to Re/Done’s first international retail location. Re/Done Paris on 22 Rue de Grenelle offers a new option for vintage collectors and sustainable fashion aficionados looking for unique styles that stand apart from the mass-produced garments sold in most brand stores. The French location adds to Re/Done’s store footprint in West Hollywood and Malibu in California, as well as The Hamptons in New York and Miami. The new store features an edited assortment of Re/Done’s best-selling products including reconstructed Levi’s denim as well as vintage marketplace collectibles that nod to...
The Sleek $59 Kitchen Upgrade I Wish I Had Made Years Ago
As a native New Yorker, I was raised on some of the best tap water in the United States. I didn’t start using a water filter until I moved to Boston in my early 20s, at which point I realized I’d become a bit of a water snob. Even after moving back to New York I kept up the habit with a faucet filter, just to make sure my tap water tastes the way I like. But after five years, my old filter was in need of replacement, so I wanted to see what other (better?) options there are for a palate pleasing pour.
Inside Sienna Miller's charming English country cottage
The British actor opens the doors to her spellbinding Buckinghamshire bolthole.
Comments / 0