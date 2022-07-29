Would Collin Sexton take qualifying offer, become free agent next summer?

nba.nbcsports.com
Related
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Bill Russell, Boston Celtics legend and Olympic champion, dies at 88
Bill Russell, the NBA great who after winning Olympic gold anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
NBC Sports
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
NBC Sports
What Dell believes makes 2022 title so gratifying for Steph
STATELINE, Nev. – As the Warriors prepared for the 2021-22 season, many observers expressed a measure of concern about the enduring potency of Stephen Curry. After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, with more turnovers than assists costing the Warriors in 2020-21 play-in games, could Curry still summon the gifts that made him special?
NBC Sports
Patriots sign two more safeties to 2022 training camp roster
NFL teams still have two weeks until rosters have to be trimmed down from 90 players to 85, so there's plenty of time to bring guys into training camp and assess their fit. The Patriots reportedly have added safeties Brad Hawkins and Jalen Elliott to their camp roster, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday morning.
NBC Sports
How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
NBC Sports
How the Commanders make use of a camp staple: The JUGS machine
Sammis Reyes bought his own this offseason and keeps it in the trunk of his car. Terry McLaurin, Dax Milne and Benjamin St-Juste all visit with it when they want to tune up their hands. And Tress Way both appreciates it, yet is also a tad vindictive towards it. Though...
NBC Sports
Cal hoops, Twitter reacts to Warriors' new statement uniforms
On Tuesday morning, the Warriors unveiled their new "statement" uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season, and while the jury is still out on how the collective fanbase feels, Cal's basketball team made their thoughts known. While the Warriors' new uniforms do bear a striking resemblance to Cal's, some fans are...
NBC Sports
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Graham Ashcraft flirts with complete game as Reds top Marlins
Graham Ashcraft pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings, and Aristides Aquino stroked a two-run single and unleashed a 101-mph throw
NBC Sports
Giants sign Jarrod Wilson
The Giants have made a move to solidify some depth in their defensive backfield. New York announced on Monday that the team has signed veteran safety Jarrod Wilson. As a corresponding move, the team waived cornerback Jarren Williams with an injury designation. Wilson played for both the Jets and 49ers...
NBC Sports
Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting?
If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone. After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.
NBC Sports
Report: NFL announces 6-game suspension for Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson reportedly has been suspended six games as a result of an NFL disciplinary hearing after he was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists in Texas. If upheld, he will miss the Browns' first six games of the season, against the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Chargers and Patriots.
NBC Sports
Warriors unveil new 'statement' jerseys with old-school nod
The Warriors unveiled a new statement edition uniform on Tuesday for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, and it arrived with a blast from the past. The jerseys, per the team's release, pay homage to the franchise's long history. For the first time since 1975, the Warriors will wear "Golden State" scripted across the chest.
NBC Sports
Shanahan was ready to step in if Deebo talks went on any longer
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan did not get involved in contract talks with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the coach revealed that there was a point where he might have. On Monday, after the 49ers inked a three-year contract extension with their All-Pro wideout, Shanahan spoke to the media and shared his side of the experience.
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Marquise Brown, sign Rashaad Coward
When Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returns to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19, he’ll have one of his key weapons available to practice. Arizona announced on Tuesday that receiver Marquise Brown has been activated off the non-football injury list. Brown tweaked his hamstring while running routes on his...
NBC Sports
Undrafted Carson Strong reflects on path to joining Eagles
Carson Strong went to the Senior Bowl and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he went to the Combine and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he sat and watched seven rounds of the NFL draft and realized that despite round after round of physicals and a clean bill of health from his doctors, nobody really believed his knee was healthy.
Comments / 0