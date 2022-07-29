Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green talks about the Wildcats' underdog mentality

247sports.com
Fired Up: Fitz believes this could be a special season for Kansas State led by a special young man
The question: During an August 1, 2022, appearance on The Horn in Austin, Texas, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald was asked about the promise of this season for the Kansas State Wildcats and then shared his thoughts on running back Deuce Vaughn, a native of Round Rock, Texas, which is directly north of Austin. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Commentary: Dylan Edwards and a painful exit from Kansas State
Dylan Edwards committed to K-State and then broke away when the Derby back's recruitment took a sharp turn.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha Braves fall to Senators in State Semis
The table was set for Hiawatha to continue their run in the American Legion State Tournament, as the team played a close contest against the AAA State Champion Topeka Senators on Saturday, but the Braves could never get their offense in sync with runners on the bases, allowing Topeka to earn the 2-0 victory.
Topeka sports facility is set to open this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening. Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports. “Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will […]
University Daily Kansan
‘As an alumnus, I’m very concerned:’ Number of faculty members with tenure at the University of Kansas decreases by 34.1% since 2009, KUAAUP data shows
While he was a student at the University of Kansas, Jonah Stiel spent 10 hours almost every week in James Blakemore’s lab investigating how to store renewable energy for future use. Stiel, a chemistry major from Topeka, says one of the most valuable parts of his research was interacting...
2-year-old child dies after being found in Kansas car
A Kansas 2-year-old child died after being found in a car Sunday. The child's death is under investigation.
Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection
KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
Emporia gazette.com
Debris removal work begins at Hornets Pointe
The sight of construction equipment near Emporia State University Friday made Connie Lewis feel glad. “I’m seeing a big bulldozer coming from the back, demolishing the building along the way,” Lewis said as she looked out the manager’s window at Hornets Pointe Apartments. “Everything is going inside the building.”
WIBW
Conviction upheld for man accused of shooting that killed Wichita newlywed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Topeka man for his role in the 2014 shooting death of a Wichita woman who had just been married. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,269: State of Kansas v. Thomas Earl Brown Jr., a jury had convicted Brown of first-degree murder and other crimes stemming from the shooting death of Tiffany Davenport-Ray, of Wichita, just after her marriage.
KVOE
Minimal damage reported, but Emporia’s Panda Express to be closed short-term after Saturday fire
Emporia Fire responded to a small restaurant fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to Panda Express shortly before 4 pm after a wok caught fire. An employee used an extinguisher to get the fire out before fire crews arrived, but in the process the hot gas and other materials went into the exhaust hood system and set it off building-wide.
tncontentexchange.com
U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver
A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Margaret Tighe
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No one knows what happened to Margaret Tighe after she was reportedly dropped off somewhere around Hwy. 24 and McCall road in Manhttan on Nov. 24, 1998. Gerald Schmidt was the lead investigator on the case for the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve never...
WIBW
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard are preparing to say goodbye to their families. A deployment ceremony was held Friday at Washburn Rural High School. 350 soldiers filed into the school’s gym, of those, 243 are being deployed for the first time. In his...
WIBW
Four arrested in Shawnee Co. drug search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested following two drug searches conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Crockett, 46, was arrested for possessing a weapon as a felon, and possessing opiate and hallucinogenic narcotics with intent to distribute. Angelah Brooks, 40, and Anthony Jackson, 37, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute hallucinogenic and stimulant, respectively. Travelle Gueary, 43, was arrested for marijuana possession and outstanding warrants. They have all left custody on bond.
WIBW
Two-car injury accident reported in Hoyt
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car injury accident on U.S. Hwy 75 in Hoyt on Monday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an injury accident on 110th Rd. was reported at approximately 2:00 p.m. Officials say a northbound Buick Enclave collided with a westbound Subaru Outback. The two occupants of the Buick and the driver of the Subaru were all transported to area hospitals by Jackson County EMS.
This destructive insect may be wreaking havoc on your summer garden
Topeka (KSNT) – An annual nuisance has made its way above ground for the season. The Japanese Beetle is particularly destructive towards plants, foliage, turf, fruits, gardens, and crops. In fact, they typically feast on over 300 different types of plants. The Japanese Beetle, otherwise known as Popillia Japonica Newman, has a one-year life cycle […]
2 caught stealing ‘Vote Yes’ sign from Topeka church, criminal charges filed
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two juveniles were spotted trying to steal a political sign in Shawnee County from a local church, on Friday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, at 11 p.m. on July 22 a deputy on patrol “interrupted” a pair of juveniles who were trying to steal a large political sign from […]
WIBW
Seneca police search for stolen catalytic converter
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seneca Police are on the hunt for a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle overnight. The Seneca Police Department says in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 30, that between Friday evening and Saturday morning, a catalytic converter was stolen out of a vehicle within the city limits.
WIBW
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The westbound lanes of I-470 between the SW Huntoon and I-70 exits were closed Tuesday morning following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Just before 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the westbound lanes of I-470 were shut down following a vehicle-pedestrian collision.
