Idaho’s got another monkeypox case. This one is in the Treasure Valley.

The monkeypox virus has arrived in in Canyon County.

Southwest District Health reported Friday that a Canyon resident is the first to test positive within the district, which includes Canyon, Adams, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties.

The health district said in a news release that local and state public health officials are working with the individual’s health care providers to make sure the person is treated. Officials were working to identify any potential close contacts and notify them of exposure risk.

The first probable case of monkeypox in Idaho was identified July 6 within the Central District Health area, which includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. That resident received the infection while traveling to a country experiencing an outbreak, according to previous reporting by the Statesman .

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox spreads via close personal contact. Most cases result in mild illness and a characteristic rash, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says.

The virus rarely is fatal, according to the CDC. Most people recover on their own. Symptoms include fever, headache, chills, respiratory issues including sore throat, nasal congestion or cough and a rash, which may look like pimples or blisters. Fever and rash occur in most people infected with monkeypox.

Symptoms usually appear 1-2 weeks after infection and last 2-4 weeks.

Anyone who has a more severe illness or develops complications can take antiviral medication.

Anyone who has monkeypox is asked to self-isolate until lesions heal and new skin forms where the lesions used to be.

Southwest District Health recommends that people who have been exposed be vaccinated. Vaccination reduces symptoms and would further prevent community spread.

Southwest District Health announced Friday in a news release that an Idaho resident in Canyon County tested positive for monkeypox. CDC file via AP

Monkeypox, which has historically been located in Africa, has been found in other countries throughout Europe, Asia and South America .

There are almost 5,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , at least three of which are in Idaho. It was not clear Friday if the CDC’s database included the newest case in Canyon County.

Initial identification testing in the Canyon case was performed at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, according to a news release from the health district . Samples were being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Results from the CDC were expected in the next week.

Join us: Live, virtual Q&A with medical experts who will answer your questions