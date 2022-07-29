ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana-filled shampoo leads cops to drug-smuggling ring in SC jail, officials say

By Simone Jasper
The State
A marijuana-filled shampoo bottle led to the discovery of a drug ring at a South Carolina jail, officials told news outlets.

Now, at least 10 people are facing charges in the smuggling scheme , WCIV reported on Thursday, July 28.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets the investigation kicked off in June after someone tried to leave shampoo for a county jail inmate. Upon taking a closer look, officials said they discovered about 50 grams — less than 2 ounces — of marijuana hidden in the liquid.

Recorded phone calls reportedly revealed that people outside the jail conspired with inmates to smuggle items inside.

In addition to marijuana , officials told WCBD that cellphones, cigarettes and explicit photos were bound for people behind bars. Some of the contraband was “stashed” in the trash can of a jail restroom, the TV station reported.

As of July 28, almost a dozen people faced charges , which ranged from criminal conspiracy to “furnishing contraband to a prisoner,” according to WCSC. Deputies have asked anyone with tips to call 843-549-2211.

The Colleton County Jail is in Walterboro, roughly 50 miles west of Charleston.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on July 29.

