Woodland, CA

Teen seriously hurt in fight with 39-year-old man during basketball game, CA cops say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Police are seeking witnesses after a 39-year-old man was accused of seriously injuring a teen in a fight during a basketball game in California, authorities said.

The man was arrested on a charge of battery with serious bodily injury when he got into a fight with a 16-year-old around 3:45 p.m. on July 15 in Woodland, the Woodland Police Department said.

The fight happened during a basketball game at the Woodland Community and Senior Center, police said.

Anyone if with information about the incident can call the department’s dispatch at 530-666-2411.

Woodland is about 20 miles northwest of Sacramento.

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region's leading media company, The Sacramento Bee's print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

