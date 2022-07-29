Teen seriously hurt in fight with 39-year-old man during basketball game, CA cops say

Police are seeking witnesses after a 39-year-old man was accused of seriously injuring a teen in a fight during a basketball game in California, authorities said.

The man was arrested on a charge of battery with serious bodily injury when he got into a fight with a 16-year-old around 3:45 p.m. on July 15 in Woodland, the Woodland Police Department said.

The fight happened during a basketball game at the Woodland Community and Senior Center, police said.

Anyone if with information about the incident can call the department’s dispatch at 530-666-2411.

Woodland is about 20 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Soccer player dies days after brawl on field, CA cops say. ‘My family is heartbroken’

Ex-coach accused of ‘fat testing’ naked student athletes charged, Rhode Island cops say

17-year-old beaten to death outside LeBron James’ I Promise School, Ohio cops say