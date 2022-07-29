Teen seriously hurt in fight with 39-year-old man during basketball game, CA cops say
Police are seeking witnesses after a 39-year-old man was accused of seriously injuring a teen in a fight during a basketball game in California, authorities said.
The man was arrested on a charge of battery with serious bodily injury when he got into a fight with a 16-year-old around 3:45 p.m. on July 15 in Woodland, the Woodland Police Department said.
The fight happened during a basketball game at the Woodland Community and Senior Center, police said.
Anyone if with information about the incident can call the department’s dispatch at 530-666-2411.
Woodland is about 20 miles northwest of Sacramento.
