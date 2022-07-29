Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud

quickcountry.com
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been sent to federal prison for their participation in a "straw buyer" scheme to supply guns to people who are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. The US Attorney's Office for Minnesota says 23-year-old Geryiell Walker and 32-year-old Jeffrey Jackson worked...
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Quick Country 96.5
Is Your Thermostat Making Your House Hotter Here In Minnesota?
With several more hot, humid days ahead of us in Minnesota, is your thermostat actually working to make your house... hotter?. Finding just the 'right' temperature in your home thermostat can be tricky. There are few things that will set off arguments faster among families than the temperature at which...
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1st
If you were curious what Minnesota state lawmakers were up to during the legislative session that wrapped up in May, check out all the new laws that take effect on August 1st. One of the things state lawmakers did NOT do during the 2022 legislative session was to agree on and pass a resolution on how to spend the state's massive budget surplus. (As a result, MnDOT decided to close the medians at two busy intersections along Highway-14 west of Rochester because there isn't any funding to pay for a new overpass at Country Road 44, but I digress...)
SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Sold
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The third-largest lottery jackpot in American history has its winner. The Multi-State Lottery Association says the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Illinois. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing was $1.3 billion with a $747.2 million cash option. The numbers called in Friday night’s...
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
20 Iconic Minnesota Locations: How Many Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Beauty Product Sold At Popular Stores In Minnesota Recalled
A beauty product sold at various popular stores and online has been recalled due to the glass packaging breaking while opening. So far, 35 individuals have reported injuries and consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the product. The product was sold throughout the United States, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Minnesota Native Leaves Judges in Awe on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (WATCH)
A Minnesota native was just on the national TV show 'America's Got Talent' and completely wowed the judges in the process! Debbii Dawson is a name we will want to remember. Debbii is from Hutchinson, Minnesota, according to Bring Me the News, but now lives in Los Angeles. Her history with music is pretty amazing. She explained on the show that music is a big tradition in her family. In India, her grandfather taught himself how to play the organ by drawing the keys on the concrete and practicing. Her grandfather then taught her dad and her dad taught her. Also, when her dad immigrated to the US he went to college where he met Debbii's mom... while she was playing the piano. So yeah, music is pretty important in Debbii's family!
Unpopular Opinion: Sweet Martha’s Cookies Aren’t Special
The time-honored tradition of going to the Minnesota State Fair. The rides, the people watching, the shows, and of course the food. People line up and wait patiently for their favorites and new crazy concoctions on a stick, but one thing that always confused me was why they wait for a bucket of chocolate chip cookies.
Lauren Alaina’s Surprising Minnesota Connection
Lauren Alaina is one of my new favorite country music artists. Not just because she's incredibly talented, but because she's relatable; she's human, and I learned that the talented country music artist has ties to Minnesota. LAUREN ALAINA DISCLOSES THIS AT FIREFEST. Lauren Alaina performed at Firefest this past weekend...
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.
