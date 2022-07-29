DOI publishes preliminary health insurance rates for 2023

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The rising cost of rent is putting additional strain on Idaho’s workers. Between 2021 and 2022, there were record-breaking increases in rent across the nation according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2022 Out of Reach Report. In Idaho, the rent for two-bedroom apartments increased by nearly 22% from 2021 to 2022.

