DOI publishes preliminary health insurance rates for 2023

The average Idaho worker can’t afford the rising cost of rent
BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The rising cost of rent is putting additional strain on Idaho’s workers. Between 2021 and 2022, there were record-breaking increases in rent across the nation according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2022 Out of Reach Report. In Idaho, the rent for two-bedroom apartments increased by nearly 22% from 2021 to 2022.
Wyoming and Idaho join nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
BOISE , Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill announced that the two states are joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S. The task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls.
AAA: Gas prices start down as driving habits change
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)– AAA reports Idaho drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump now that the state’s average gas price is below the $5 mark and has been steadily falling for the past few weeks. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular...
War Bonnet Round Up Royalty out in the community
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The War Bonnet Round Up Royalty is preparing for the big rodeo by meeting and helping the community. On Monday, they were visiting Champ’s Heart giving rides to children, then they were expected to be at the Snake River Animal Shelter. The War...
Blood donors needed now to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
