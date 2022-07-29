Video: Man Leaves Puppy in Hot Car With Mouth Taped Shut, Gambles in Las Vegas Casino

lonestar995fm.com
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
'Do you realize how hot it is ...?': Man arrested for leaving Husky puppy inside car in Las Vegas
A 3-month-old Husky puppy survived after being locked inside a hot car for two hours in Las Vegas while the vehicle owner was gambling, police say.
Man Who Left Dog in Sweltering Car With Mouth Taped Shut Arrested: Video
"What the hell is wrong with people," a viewer commented. "I'm so glad you charged him with a felony."
A man was arrested after being accused of leaving a puppy with its mouth taped inside his car in 113 degree weather while he gambled at a Las Vegas casino: police
Raul Carbajal was charged after leaving the 3-month-old Husky inside a car at a parking garage of a Las Vegas casino last month, police said.
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Pennsylvania Cop Shoots Giant Snake as It Strangles Man
Update: The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced earlier today that the 27-year-old man died yesterday morning at LeHigh Valley Hospital. This was four days after a police officer shot the 18-foot boa constrictor that was wrapped around his neck. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction, according to CBS News.
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Good News Network
25-Year-Old Runs into Burning Home and Saves 5 Kids–Gets Rewarded With $500K and ‘New Lease on Life’
A man is being honored by a city as a hero after he charged into a house that had turned into a raging inferno to rescue a young girl. A late-night argument was his girlfriend had a disgruntled 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic out driving aimlessly around his town when he saw the house completely engulfed in flames.
People
53-Year-Old Man Dies After Saving Woman from Drowning in Colorado River: 'Definition of a True Hero'
A 53-year-old man from Utah died this week after he attempted to save a person from drowning in a river, authorities announced. According to Utah's Grand County Sheriff's Office, the body of Clay Petty was found Tuesday morning more than a mile from where he went missing two days earlier along the Colorado River.
Watch as a biker SLAMS into the back of a car and into a somersault before the worst happens
A video uploaded to YouTube shows a harrowing accident involving a motorbike, car and HGV. Uploaded by the 'Dash Cam Owners Australia' channel, the video shows what can happen if you aren't paying attention. The YouTube video is shot from a dash cam in an ambulance amid heavy morning traffic...
Little girl, 12 and her pet are mauled by two dogs after they escaped and attacked her outside her school
A girl has been rushed to hospital after she and her dog were attacked by two other dogs in front of horrified children near a school in Melbourne. Emergency services were called to a street near Berwick Fields Primary School in Melbourne's south-east on Wednesday morning following reports a 12-year-old girl and her nine-year-old dog were bitten by two dogs after they escaped from a nearby property.
A Tennessee man is accused of killing his wife while the newlywed couple vacationed in Fiji
A Tennessee pharmacist was found dead in a luxury Fijian resort, leading to her newlywed husband's arrest in connection to the alleged murder, officials said Wednesday. Bradley Dawson, 39, allegedly murdered Christe Chen, 38, at a Yasawa Island resort on July 9, Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said in a statement.
People
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
Missing California woman Alexis Gabe's accused killer handwrote directions to area where he left body: Family
The search for a missing California woman has intensified after police obtained and shared with her family a note that allegedly lays out an approximate location for the woman’s body, loved ones have said. Alexis Gabe was reported missing "under suspicious circumstances" in January, police said at the time....
28-year-old Jonathon Prado and 32-year-old Claudia Mora Lopez died after a crash in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
28-year-old Jonathon Prado and 32-year-old Claudia Mora Lopez died after a crash in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathon Prado and 32-year-old Claudia Mora Lopez, both from Wasco, as the victims who lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Bakersfield. The fatal car crash took place at the intersection of Kimberlina Road and Magnolia Avenue [...]
Daily Beast
Bodies of Three Men Who Died Saving Boy in California Delta Finally Turn Up
California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
TODAY.com
‘Verge of death’: Man and his 14-year-old dog rescued after 6 days in the desert
Mario Castro and his 14-year-old dog are lucky to be alive after being stranded for six days in the desert. The Arizona resident, 54, hit the road earlier this month to visit his mom in El Paso, Texas, according to NBC affiliate KPNX in Arizona. But the journey soon went awry.
20-year-old woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)
20-year-old woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)Nationwide Report. A 20-year-old woman lost her life after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in El Cajon while authorities arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on North Second Street [...]
Ontario Mills mall shooting reports sees cops rush to CA scene before confirming false alarm
POLICE are en route to a shopping center in California due to reports of an active shooter in the area. It was later confirmed by police that the reports of a shooter at the Ontario Mills mall were false. “The Mall is safe,” tweeted Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz.
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
