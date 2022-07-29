Just 17 days remain before the primary election for all seats on the ballot, and the special general election for Congress. Apply for your absentee ballot here. No, you will not be mailed a ballot this time — this is going to be an in-person election except for those who request a ballot be sent to them. Just like the old days. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Aug. 6, the same day that regional offices will open from 10 am to 4 pm for absentee and early in-person voting.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO