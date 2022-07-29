www.webcenterfairbanks.com
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayors veto
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Transportation Commissioner updates Juneau Chamber on infrastructure work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The current status of infrastructure and future projects in Alaska was presented to the Juneau Chamber Thursday with Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation, being the speaker. Anderson spoke about the federal funding that is coming from the infrastructure act. He said the...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funding is set to boost Internet access in rural Alaska....
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – July 31, 2022
The August 16 primary is just over two weeks away. In-person voting starts tomorrow and the deadline to request absentee by-mail ballots is August 6. With the new open primary system, campaigns don’t feel nearly as busy or exciting compared to the old party primary system because the open primary is merely a formality for most of the races. Things should start kicking off after the primary when the campaigns start trying to navigate the ranked choice general election. And Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) signed several bills into law this week.
alaskapublic.org
New K-12 charter school will serve growing Alaska Native population in Mat-Su Borough
A new Alaska Native charter school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade will open this fall in Wasilla with nearly 200 students. The Knik Tribe has spent the last three years planning the Knik Cultural Charter School with the help of a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Indian Education. In December 2021, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District approved a 10-year charter for the school.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Chena River Recreation Site Reopening
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Chena River State Recreation Site, located off of Geraghty Avenue, has been closed to the public since 2020. Since closing, the site has seen numerous trespassers set up illegal camps and live at the site. “The ongoing illegal activity at the Chena River State Recreation...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Statewide absentee, in-person, and early voting
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Absentee, in-person, and early voting within the special general election began, Monday, August 1. The “Pick 1 Primary” is designed to allow voters to vote for their candidate of choice for the United States Senator, United States Representative, Governor and Lt. Governor, State Senator and State Representative.
midnightsunak.com
In Alaska U.S. Senate primary, a race to finish fourth
The majority of voters going to the polls Aug. 16 will likely be choosing one of three candidates for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat as their pick-one primary option: incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, Republican Party-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka or Democratic Party-endorsed Patricia Chesbro. It’s the top four candidates, though, who will advance to the November ranked choice voting general election.
alaskasnewssource.com
Telling Alaska’s Story: Spring Creek Farm in Palmer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Spring Creek Farm in Palmer is fulfilling a purpose given to the land long ago, to continue the education of local farmers. Summertime at the farm is a busy time. Workers are harvesting vegetables for the farm’s Community-Supported Agriculture program while camps for children are ongoing. None of the activity on the 700-acre parcel where the farm is located would be possible if it weren’t for the woman who donated the land.
Notes from the trail: Fundraising season’s midsummer
Just 17 days remain before the primary election for all seats on the ballot, and the special general election for Congress. Apply for your absentee ballot here. No, you will not be mailed a ballot this time — this is going to be an in-person election except for those who request a ballot be sent to them. Just like the old days. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Aug. 6, the same day that regional offices will open from 10 am to 4 pm for absentee and early in-person voting.
alaskasnewssource.com
Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. Sticker...
Mike and Karen Pence visit Alaska to support veterans
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrived in Alaska this week to spend time at Lake Clark with veterans at the Operation Heal Our Patriots retreat at the Samaritan’s Purse lodge at Port Alsworth, Lake Clark. Every Sunday evening throughout the summer, a Samaritan’s Purse aircraft touches...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Chamber awards the 3 top businesses in Alaska
kdll.org
Sterling Three Bears to open this week following delays
The new Sterling location of the Alaska grocery chain Three Bears is slated to open later this week. Construction delays pushed the original opening back more than a year. But the Wasilla-based company says it hopes everything will be good to go Friday at the new location — which will include a grocery store, gas station, liquor store, convenience store and Ace Hardware store.
kcaw.org
Stedman: Alaska’s wartime windfall a chance to save more, and build less, than previous oil booms
The state budget Gov. Dunleavy signed into law in June has a surplus of almost $2 billion, but that won’t necessarily translate into the windfall megaprojects of Alaska’s first oil boom. Rather, the wartime surplus is going to fill all the financial potholes in the state government, schools,...
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
alaskasnewssource.com
AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters Local 959
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Teamsters Local 959 reached an agreement with AT&T on a new contract that was ratified on July 31. The 175 members of the Teamsters Local 959 — the union of Alascom telecommunications employees who work as tower climbers and technicians — had been without a contract from AT&T since the end of February and voted to authorize a strike on July 13.
alaskasportsreport.com
Hope’s Pam Chesla and Alaska golf community bolstered by state’s first USGA championship
As one of the 132 qualifying golfers for the 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Pam Chesla ventured through the registration process like all the other competitors. However, Chesla’s status as the lone Alaskan in the first United States Golf Association national championship staged here garnered the kind of fanfare fit for the Great Land. She was welcomed at Anchorage Golf Course with loud applause and plenty of hugs from tournament volunteers, many of them golfing friends for decades.
knba.org
Jingle Dress Project to bring healing artform to Southeast Alaska
A group from the Lower 48 plans to share an Indigenous artform and advocate for physical, spiritual and cultural healing in Alaska. The effort is called the Jingle Dress Project. And the group of Diné artists hopes a trip to Alaska is the first of many. The artform of...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Construction Report: Airport Way corridor to increase pedestrian access
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Crews can be seen along Airport Way, part of a 10.2 million dollar project to make improvements in and around the road in Fairbanks. According to Kaitlin Williams, Publications Specialist with the Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT), “We are working to improve the corridor between the Mitchell Expressway that connects to the Fairbanks International Airport.”
