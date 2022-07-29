ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal Make Enquiry Over £75m West Ham Signing

By Alex Merson
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
David Moyes
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#England#Enquiry#Cbs#West Ham#Hammers#Europa League#Lyon
SPORTbible

Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?

The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
SPORTbible

Rio Ferdinand States Exactly Why Manchester United Need Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is certain why Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club and gives reasons why the club needs the player more than ever. Ronaldo has been subject to intense transfer speculation throughout the ongoing summer window, with multiple reports suggesting that the Portuguese maestro is looking to move away from Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Serie A Side AC Monza Close To Signing Arsenal Defender

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is reportedly close to signing for AC Monza, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. Di Marzio reports that the parties want to close the deal in the next 48 hours. Fenerbahce had been linked, with rumours of a reunion between Mari and former Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Redemption - How Granit Xhaka Salvaged His Arsenal Career

They say that time heals, and in the case of Granit Xhaka, his wounds have undergone state-of-the-art intensive care. Rewind to the 27th October 2019, to the cacophony of hostile boos and the toxic launching of derogatives. The Gunners had seen themselves pegged back by Crystal Palace having taken a 2-0 lead early on in the fixture.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

84K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy