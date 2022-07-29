State orders Novavax, deliveries to begin in August

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft told KRCG 13 he does not anticipate any severe problems ahead of primary elections on Tuesday. "I think it's going to go smoothly," Secretary Ashcroft said. "We have 116 local election authorities across the state that have been working on this election for months. I know our office, for months, has been trying to think about what could possibly go wrong and how we would rectify it."

