State orders Novavax, deliveries to begin in August

Ameren Missouri to test Bagnell Dam emergency sirens on Wednesday
Ameren Missouri announced a test of the Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System on Wednesday at noon. The system consists of three sirens along the first five miles of the Osage River below the dam. The alarms would sound if there was a structural failure at the dam. "These siren tests...
Update on Missouri Task Force 1 efforts in Kentucky
Missouri Task Force 1 continued to help in the aftermath of flooding in Kentucky. The task force is sending two more human remains detection K-9s to search through debris for victims. Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the team drove through the night Saturday and started...
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Kentucky to help with flood
Saturday afternoon the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) to help assist in the Kentucky Flood. MO-TF1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District. The Boone County Fire Protection District made the announcement on its Facebook. In the post, it stated MO-TF1 is...
State wants to hear from hunters as they re-work Chronic Wasting Disease management plan
The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to hear from the public as they work to revise their management plan for chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD is a fatal contagious disease that affects white-tailed deer and other members of the cervid family. The disease is 100% fatal to deer and can...
No major polling obstacles ahead of primaries, Missouri Secretary of State says
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft told KRCG 13 he does not anticipate any severe problems ahead of primary elections on Tuesday. "I think it's going to go smoothly," Secretary Ashcroft said. "We have 116 local election authorities across the state that have been working on this election for months. I know our office, for months, has been trying to think about what could possibly go wrong and how we would rectify it."
Polls data differs leading up to the Missouri Senate Race
With close numbers and different polling data, many are closely watching how the Missouri Senate race will play out. The latest polling data from SurveyUSA, Emerson College, and the Trafalgar Group each puts current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the lead in the GOP race. However, polling data differs...
Majority of Missourians disapprove of abortion trigger ban, exclusive polling finds
JEFFERSON CITY — In an exclusive poll obtained by KRCG 13, SurveyUSA asked Missouri voters where they stood on a number of political issues, including abortion, marijuana, and the economy. Abortion. Nearly two-thirds of Missourians disapprove of Missouri's trigger ban on abortion, outlawing the procedure with no exceptions for...
