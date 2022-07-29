ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

State orders Novavax, deliveries to begin in August

By Jennifer Weiser
krcgtv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Ameren Missouri to test Bagnell Dam emergency sirens on Wednesday

Ameren Missouri announced a test of the Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System on Wednesday at noon. The system consists of three sirens along the first five miles of the Osage River below the dam. The alarms would sound if there was a structural failure at the dam. "These siren tests...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Update on Missouri Task Force 1 efforts in Kentucky

Missouri Task Force 1 continued to help in the aftermath of flooding in Kentucky. The task force is sending two more human remains detection K-9s to search through debris for victims. Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the team drove through the night Saturday and started...
KENTUCKY STATE
krcgtv.com

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Kentucky to help with flood

Saturday afternoon the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) to help assist in the Kentucky Flood. MO-TF1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District. The Boone County Fire Protection District made the announcement on its Facebook. In the post, it stated MO-TF1 is...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
krcgtv.com

No major polling obstacles ahead of primaries, Missouri Secretary of State says

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft told KRCG 13 he does not anticipate any severe problems ahead of primary elections on Tuesday. "I think it's going to go smoothly," Secretary Ashcroft said. "We have 116 local election authorities across the state that have been working on this election for months. I know our office, for months, has been trying to think about what could possibly go wrong and how we would rectify it."
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Polls data differs leading up to the Missouri Senate Race

With close numbers and different polling data, many are closely watching how the Missouri Senate race will play out. The latest polling data from SurveyUSA, Emerson College, and the Trafalgar Group each puts current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the lead in the GOP race. However, polling data differs...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy