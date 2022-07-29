DES To Take Public Comment On Solid Waste Management Plan

indepthnh.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gunstock Commission Chair Steps Down, Top Management Returns to Resort
The chairman of the Gunstock Area Commission has stepped down, paving the way for the Gunstock Mountain Resort to resume operations. The decision by Dr. David Strang to resign was the culmination of a two-meeting effort to get the resort back up and running after top management stepped down over the commission's unwillingness to work together. The remaining workers voted to suspend operations as they tried to determine a way to move forward.
WMUR.com
Gunstock Area Commission formally votes to rehire management team
GILFORD, N.H. — Another emergency meeting was held Sunday by the Gunstock Area Commission in hopes to reopen the resort. That team resigned in recent weeks and said they could no longer work with the commission's chairman. The commission formally voted to rehire the management team, however, that's contingent...
businessnhmagazine.com
Gunstock Commission Chair Resigns via Zoom at Emergency Meeting
With Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Peter Ness resigning Friday, and the former management team of Gunstock Mountain Resort indicating they would come back to work immediately if Dr. David Strang also resigns, the remaining two members gave Strang until 5 p.m. to resign and pleaded with legislators and the public to make that happen.
WMUR.com
New Gunstock Area Commissioner sworn in; Former chairman Strang resigns
GILFORD, N.H. — The Gunstock lodge was packed Monday night where the Belknap County Delegation held an emergency meeting to vote in a new Gunstock area commissioner. Monday's meeting came on the heels of Sunday’s emergency meeting, where the commission legally voted to bring back the mountains management team -- who had all resigned in recent weeks stating they could no longer work with former chairman Dr. David Strang.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manchesterinklink.com
Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes
MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
WMUR.com
Hospitals in New Hampshire implement recruitment programs in effort to hire more staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitals across the Granite State and nationwide are struggling to recruit and retain staff and are doing everything they can to implement programs and keep people on board. “It's a general sense of were calling it a bit of restlessness within our own organization and what...
NHPR
As Gunstock turmoil continues, mountain's future remains cloudy
Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Peter Ness resigned Friday, the latest development in the long-running feud over control of the Belknap-County owned Gunstock Mountain Resort. Ness, of Belmont, had an antagonistic relationship with the top Gunstock Mountain Resort managers who resigned en masse last week, complaining of improper micromanagement by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
businessnhmagazine.com
Sununu Calls 3 GOP State Reps ‘Crazy’; Wants 2 Gunstock Commissioners Ousted
Gov. Chris Sununu called for the ouster of two members of the Gunstock Area Commission as the quickest way to restore operations at the now mostly closed Belknap County-owned recreation facility. Sununu again called out fellow Republicans from Belknap County, state Reps. Mike Sylvia, Gregg Hough, and Norm Silber as...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
manchesterinklink.com
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
manchesterinklink.com
Part 3: For New Hampshire residents, Native American heritage is personal
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is the final installment in the “We have Always Been Here” series that examines where New Hampshire stands when it comes to acknowledgement of and support for its indigenous people, what steps other New England states have taken and what Abenaki people in the state have done on their own to build awareness of their heritage and contributions to the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
YDC Survivor, Attorneys Criticize AG’s Compensation Plan
CONCORD – The lead survivor in the civil lawsuit against the state for physical, sexual and emotional abuse he and hundreds of others suffered as children in state custody spoke out as part of a second letter to Attorney General John Formella this week criticizing the proposed process for compensating victims.
WMUR.com
Franklin animal shelter temporarily closes amid staffing issues
FRANKLIN, N.H. — An animal shelter in Franklin has temporarily closed because of a staff shortage. Franklin Animal Shelter will not be open to the public during this time but will still be accepting donations, which can be left outside the shelter’s front door. Items should not be...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
nerej.com
Employee must be paid in full for earned wages on termination date to avoid treble damages - by Michelle De Oliveira and David Kerrigan
A recent decision by the state’s highest court has reinterpreted the Massachusetts Wage Act’s damages calculation for a late wage payment to a discharged employee, holding that an employer that does not pay earned wages in full on an employee’s termination date is liable for treble damages, attorney’s fees, and costs regardless of whether the employer pays the employee in full before the employee files a complaint. This case has significant consequences for employers moving forward.
WMUR.com
Tiny pantry in Derry available for taking, donating items during time of financial stress
DERRY, N.H. — A small group of people from Derry wanted to help others during a time of financial stress, and they’re doing so with a simple box on the side of the road. Open for business, 24/7, a tiny food pantry, called a “blessing box,” is helping people in the New Hampshire town.
WMUR.com
Manchester police get ready for National Night Out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police on Monday were gearing up for theirNational Night Out event taking place Tuesday. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Coliseum. The department is partnering with 30 community-based support service programs, showcasing expert demonstrations, specialty units and community...
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm finance official charged with theft
GOFFSTOWN, NH – Renee Crawford, the now former assistant vice president of finance at Saint Anselm College, allegedly created a fake company and used it to charge the school for more than $40,000 in services that were never rendered. Now Crawford is set to plead guilty on Monday to...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0