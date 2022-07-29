ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Non-Wing Gas City Sprint Belongs To Adams

GAS CITY, Ind.— Max Adams, the 2020 non-wing sprint car champion at Gas City I-69 Speedway, became the sixth different sprint car feature winner at the Grant County quarter-mile dirt oval so far this year during the “Beach Night Bash” program Friday night. Polesitter Scotty Weir, the...
GAS CITY, IN
BYRD: Opportunity For Improvement

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to auto racing, no single city in the entire world showcases the sport better than Indianapolis and its surrounding communities. If there is a big race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, then expect plenty of action at nearby Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Clermont.
ANDERSON, IN
Midwest Midget Marathons

INDIANAPOLIS — Time marches on, seasons come and go, there’s always another crisis — this year, a tire shortage — and the price of everything rarely stops climbing. Faced with relentless change, you lean on the few constants you find. So here’s one you can count...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

