Democrats Are Squandering Their Chance to Ban Cluster Bomb Sales

Joe Manchin “publicly played” Mitch McConnell and “tricked” him into giving up all his leverage
On MSNBC Thursday, POLITICO reporter Jonathan Lemire broke down the significance of the massive new health care, energy, and deficit reduction package agreed to by Senate Democratic leadership and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V. The key point, Lemire stressed, is that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., got tricked into giving...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Democrats are done talking about Joe Manchin – and he’s done talking, period
On Tuesday, I asked Senator Sherrod Brown about the legislation that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is negotiating with conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. “I don’t talk about the reconciliation,” the Ohio Democrat said in reference to budget reconciliation, the legislative tactic that Democrats plan to pass...
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
How Kyrsten Sinema Could Deal a Blow to Manchin-Schumer Inflation Bill
Senator Kyrsten Sinema and other moderates' issues with taxes could sink a carefully negotiated version of Democrats' key domestic spending package.
Sen. Sinema reportedly found out about reconciliation deal ‘when the press release came out’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says on "Meet the Press" that he believes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will be “favorable” to the newly struck reconciliation deal. Kristen Welker reports Sen. Sinema says she “is not upset she wasn’t included in [reconciliation] talks.”July 31, 2022.
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
Democrats pummel Joe Manchin for dealing a serious blow to Biden's climate agenda: 'It's infuriating'
Democrats are lighting up Manchin after he moved to obstruct their climate agenda. One Senate Democrat "questioned" whether Manchin should chair a key energy panel. Manchin maintains he's open to cut a deal on a climate bill later without committing. Some fellow Senate Democrats have had enough of Joe Manchin.
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Almost 20 GOP-led states have passed a powerful and well-funded group's call for a new constitutional convention, and the 2022 midterms are pivotal.
The rate at which Biden has driven the US economy into the ground is 'genuinely astounding:' Steve Hilton
"'The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton blamed President Biden on Sunday for turning a strong U.S. economy into a 'weak, stagnant' one, calling the rate at which the country has entered a technical recession "genuinely astounding" – considering the state of the economy under former President Trump. STEVE HILTON:...
Conservatives slam Associated Press for tweet saying 'common definition' of recession doesn't count
Conservatives, politicians and more were quick to slam the Associated Press on Wednesday for a tweet which claimed the "common definition" of a recession was not "the one that counts." "By one common definition — the economy shrinking for consecutive quarters — the U.S. economy is on the cusp of...
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
Fox News
China threat, Ron Paul's wife on dangerous liberal media and more Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – The American economy is currently a disaster… Continue reading…. C'MON, MAN, IT'S REAL – Commerce Department confirms recession -- Team Biden can run, but they can't hide …. REP. MICHAEL McCAUL – The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great...
Sinema Praised for 'Spine of Steel' as GOP Hopes She'll Kill Spending Bill
GOP Senator John Barrasso said moderate Democrat Sinema is "not going to be easily twisted."
Washington Examiner
Pelosi set to scam Manchin the same way she scammed the Squad
Remember when Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wanted the House to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act but the "Squad" insisted on Senate passage of Biden’s $3 trillion Build Back Better agenda first?. Eventually, the Squad caved, voting for the infrastructure bill in early...
Manchin-Schumer climate bill takes aim at cow burps and farts
The Democratic climate and healthcare bill includes $25 million to combat enteric emissions produced by cows and farm animals, largely through burps and manure.
Chris Cuomo Questions Jan. 6 Committee, Doesn't See Case for 'Criminality'
"Not all flames need to be fed, some need to be smothered," Cuomo said about the House panel's hearings.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Republicans unveil 2023 strategy to end border crisis: ‘Going to be very aggressive’
Top House Republicans debuted a comprehensive plan to regain control of the southern border that they would seek to implement if conservatives retake the House or Senate this November.
Poll: Voters Overwhelmingly Want Government to Make Health Care More Affordable
Voters overwhelmingly support government action to make health care more affordable, including by extending the increased premium tax credits for purchasing health coverage on the Marketplace, and by closing the Medicaid coverage gap. According to a new national poll conducted by a bipartisan team of researchers for the American Cancer...
