Confirmed Teams: Udinese vs Chelsea | Pre-Season

The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Rio Ferdinand States Exactly Why Manchester United Need Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is certain why Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club and gives reasons why the club needs the player more than ever. Ronaldo has been subject to intense transfer speculation throughout the ongoing summer window, with multiple reports suggesting that the Portuguese maestro is looking to move away from Old Trafford.
Chelsea Identify Kyle Walker-Peters As Denzel Dumfries Alternative As Inter Milan Block Talks
Chelsea have identified Kyle Walker-Peters as a potential transfer target as Inter Milan have blocked talks for Denzel Dumfries, according to reports. This comes as the Blues are reportedly ready to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion wing-back Marc Cucurella. It was revealed that personal terms are not...
Gabriel Slonina Completes Chelsea Move In £12 Million Transfer From Chicago Fire
Gabriel Slonina has completed his move to Chelsea, joining the club from Chicago Fire, where he will spend the remainder of the MLS season on loan. The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since Petr Cech recommended him during his time at the club, before the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium's takeover.
Chelsea And AS Monaco Agree Malang Sarr Loan With €12 Million Option To Buy
Chelsea and AS Monaco have reached an agreement for Malang Sarr’s loan move to the Ligue 1 side, according to reports in France. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after seeing game time limited last season. Despite being trusted by Thomas Tuchel as...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
Serie A Side AC Monza Close To Signing Arsenal Defender
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is reportedly close to signing for AC Monza, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. Di Marzio reports that the parties want to close the deal in the next 48 hours. Fenerbahce had been linked, with rumours of a reunion between Mari and former Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus.
Fans Think Wesley Fofana Is On His Way To Chelsea After Leicester Defender Drops Huge Hint On Twitter
Chelsea supporters think Wesley Fofana has dropped a huge hint that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for the Leicester City star, with Thomas Tuchel desperate for defensive reinforcements after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.
Jamie Carragher Thinks One Player Cost Arsenal A Place In The Champions League
Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal 'probably' would have qualified for this season's Champions League if not for Nuno Tavares. The Gunners were on course for a first top four finish since 2016 heading into the final weeks of last season. Mikel Arteta's men lost three on the bounce in April however...
It's Three Years Since Eric Cantona Left Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Shocked With Acceptance Speech
Two years ago, the great Eric Cantona left viewers baffled after his acceptance speech about Gods, wars and crimes after collecting the UEFA President's Award. The Manchester United legend picked up his gong ahead of the Champions League group stage draw from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. The award recognised the...
Atletico Madrid's New Home Kit Is The 'Least Sold In History' Thanks To Two Changes
Atletico Madrid's 2022/2023 home kit is reportedly the 'worst selling' in history and it's down to two recent changes. The La Liga giants launched their new shirt earlier this summer and in a dramatic change of pace, they've adopted curved red and white lines instead of straight. According to a...
Redemption - How Granit Xhaka Salvaged His Arsenal Career
They say that time heals, and in the case of Granit Xhaka, his wounds have undergone state-of-the-art intensive care. Rewind to the 27th October 2019, to the cacophony of hostile boos and the toxic launching of derogatives. The Gunners had seen themselves pegged back by Crystal Palace having taken a 2-0 lead early on in the fixture.
