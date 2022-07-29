ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SeaWorld, DHL partner to transfer rehabilitated manatee to Florida waters

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39a6D1_0gxnzbPx00
Manatee rescue SeaWorld and DHL Express Partner to Move Rehabilitated Manatee from Texas to Florida for Return (SeaWorld Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new partnership has returned a matinee to Florida waters after its eight-month rehabilitation journey.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

SeaWorld and DHL announced Thursday that they have joined forces to transport the manatee from Texas to Florida via air following its successful rehabilitation at SeaWorld San Antonio.

The manatee was rescued last December by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, SeaWorld San Antonio, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Texas State Aquarium, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Galveston Bay Foundation and Texas authorities.

The manatee was found suffering from cold stress, flipper damage, severe weight lost and more in Texas waters. While manatees are typically known to reside in Florida, there have been increased seasonal migrations to other southern states in recent years.

Members of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership — including SeaWorld Orlando, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute and Dauphin Island Sea Lab — returned the manatee to Kings Bay in Crystal Lake on Thursday morning.

The manatee was transferred in a “custom, state-of-the-art container built specifically for manatees.”

The manatee population is declining because of an ongoing unusual mortality event on the Atlantic Coast, according to a news release.

The manatee arrived at SeaWorld Orlando for a 48-hour observation period and once clear, was returned to Crystal River’s warm waters.

This marks the third manatee that SeaWorld San Antonio has rehabilitated due to an “uncommon presence of manatees in Texas,” according to a news release.

VIDEO: Florida manatee deaths slowing down, but still a concern, experts say So far, 562 Manatees have died in Florida this year, down from the 763 manatee deaths reported by the same time last year. (Melonie Holt, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galveston, TX
State
Florida State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Crystal Lake, FL
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Crystal River, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld Orlando#Seaworld San Antonio#Dhl#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Texas State Aquarium#Galveston Bay Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
103K+
Followers
116K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy