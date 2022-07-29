Port of Oswego Authority Marina Hosts ‘On The Canals’ Event

www.iheartoswego.com
Related
iheartoswego.com
August Programming at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center
August is National Water Quality Month which is dedicated to making the most of the freshwater sources we have, because having clean water is vital to our health, our agricultural needs, and the needs of our environment!. At the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center, educators will be hosting different programs...
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 24 – July 30
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, July 24, at about 6:20 p.m., members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Broadway (St. Rt. 3) and W. Second St. S. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. Full story here.
Lake association, preservation foundation team up to beautify Chittenango Creek
CAZENOVIA — On July 28, the Cazenovia Lake Association (CLA) and the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation coordinated a cleanup of a section of Chittenango Creek between the two dams downstream of the lake outlet. The lake dam, or upper dam, which controls the level of the lake, is located near...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheartoswego.com
Compass FCU Member Appreciation Picnic Set for October 2nd at 2 Flags in Oswego
Compass Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the return of its member appreciation picnic, which will be held at 2 Flags in Oswego on Sunday, October 2. The picnic will be held from Noon to 4 p.m. with a free credit union gift being made available to the first 200 members that purchase tickets.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Phyllis White talks pre-sale tickets and parade registration for the upcoming 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Fair season is over for Lewis and Oneida Counties, which means it's time now to look forward to the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. Aimed for the weekend of Friday, August 19 - Sunday, August 21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, the world known event returns following a two-year hiatus from COVID.
iheartoswego.com
Senior Fair Set For Sept. 9th At Oswego Speedway
Area seniors will want to mark their calendars for a special event taking place Friday, September 9th, the Oswego County Senior Fair. Presented by the Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair is a highly anticipated event that attracts seniors from all over Oswego County. “We are happy to...
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
iheartoswego.com
Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online in September 2022
SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, September 12th through Friday, September 16th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Monday, September 19th and Tuesday, September 20th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheartoswego.com
Catherine Emma Grasso – July 31, 2022
Catherine Emma Grasso, 99, of Oswego NY passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Pittsburg PA and was a lifelong Oswego resident. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Newstead) Donoghue. Mrs. Grasso was the widow of the...
newyorkalmanack.com
Paddle The Erie Canal: Baldwinsville to Onondaga Lake
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor will host “Paddle the Canals: ON the Erie,” their annual paddling event, set for Saturday, August 6th. This year’s event celebrates the NYS Canal System as a recently designated National Water Trail, and is expected to bring more than 150 paddlers.
iheartoswego.com
Jim R. Bell – August 1, 2022
Jim R. Bell, 52, of Oswego died Monday August 1, 2022 in University Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in North Conway, New Hampshire the son of George Bell of TN, and the late Anne Bell. Jim moved to Oswego in 1975, where he remained a resident. He...
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flackbroadcasting.com
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Players Present ‘Pride and Prejudice’ at Fort Ontario This Weekend
Celebrate the summer by going back in time to the 1813! The Oswego Players presents the “Pride and Prejudice” on August 5th and 6th at 6:30 pm. This special theatrical event will be taking place outside, presented within the walls of Fort Ontario. Please feel free to bring your own comfortable chair from home for the performance. The Oswego Players is partnering with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Friends of Fort Ontario for this production.
iheartoswego.com
CiTi Dental Assisting Graduates Enter Workforce
The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation Dental Assisting program recently honored four graduates as they enter the workforce. The students worked hard over the course of the last ten months as they shadowed directly with local dentists, participated in hands-on work in the state-of-the-art lab and completed coursework and class instruction.
oswegocountybusiness.com
Several Oswego County Campgrounds Up for Sale
A confluence of factors, including labor and a desire to retire, is pushing many mom and pop campground owners to consider selling their businesses. If you’ve ever daydreamed about tapping into the lucrative $5 billion outdoor camping industry by owning your own campground, one of these opportunities could be for you.
Comments / 0