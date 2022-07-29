Port of Oswego Authority Marina Hosts ‘On The Canals’ Event

Celebrate the summer by going back in time to the 1813! The Oswego Players presents the “Pride and Prejudice” on August 5th and 6th at 6:30 pm. This special theatrical event will be taking place outside, presented within the walls of Fort Ontario. Please feel free to bring your own comfortable chair from home for the performance. The Oswego Players is partnering with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Friends of Fort Ontario for this production.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO