Wicksburg Football preview 2022

www.wdhn.com
Related
wdhn.com
Dale County Football season preview 2022
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Let’s take a look at what the Dale County Warriors have in store this season!. Last year under first-year Head Coach Luke Tucker the Warriors went 4-6 missing their first playoff appearance in three years. But when talking about players like senior Memphis...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib hires new boys basketball coach
On Monday, Pike Liberal Arts School announced that assistant basketball coach Charlie Scofield has been elevated to varsity head boys basketball coach effective immediately. Scofield has been a part of the PLAS coaching staff since 2019, serving as head junior varsity basketball coach, assistant varsity basketball coach and assistant varsity football coach. He was also the school’s Assistant Athletic Director in 2021 and 2022.
wdhn.com
High School superstar Christian Ross commits to the University of Memphis
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County tight end had a big choice to make on Friday. You might have heard of him, Christian Ross. The tight end for the Dale County Warriors class of 2023. Last season he popped off with more than 477 receiving yards, racking up three touchdowns with 53 tackles on the dark side of the ball.
wtvy.com
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Charles Henderson Trojans
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Charles Henderson Trojans look to make big strides in 2022 under second year head coach Quinn Hambrite. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass United Way ready to host Pacesetter kickoff
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday, August 2nd the Wiregrass United Way is hosting its annual Pacesetter Kickoff event. Starting at 8:30 at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center at 795 Ross Clark Circle, the United Way will be boxing meals. Last year, the agency surpassed its goal of 30,000 boxes of food packed. This year, they are upping the ante to 40,000 boxes in just a single hour.
wdhn.com
Hit-or-miss storms this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Now that the heaviest of the rain is moving out of the area, we will only have a few lingering light showers. The deeper we go into the evening, the more we will dry out. Lows will drop into the low and middle 70s. Tuesday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
wtvy.com
Meeting underway for proposed Dothan charter school
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 that will continue discussion for a proposed charter school in Dothan. The Commission Meeting for the Barnabas School of Leadership will take place via Zoom. News 4 will provide a stream of that meeting. If...
Police officer shortages impacting small departments in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From patrol officers to dispatchers to school resource officers and more, local law enforcement agencies have been holding hiring events to fill empty spots. “We’re consistently taking applications as they come. It’s very few and far between,” Columbiana Lt. Sasha Knighten said. Knighten says they are fully staffed right now with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
Troy Messenger
Barbecue: Just around ‘The Corner’ in downtown Troy
The opening of the downtown Troy barbecue “house” is just around “The Corner.”. And, it can’t be opening soon enough for those who are “hooked” on Adam Renfroe’s Hook’s Barbecue just off Highway 231 South. “Adam and I have been talking about...
HCSO holds news conference regarding double homicide
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about a double homicide that happened over the weekend. Officials said it is still an active investigation.
Troy Messenger
Troy City Schools BOE approves personnel actions
The Troy City Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday morning and approved a number of personnel actions. All of the personnel actions were unanimously approved except for the hiring of new Troy Elementary Pre-K auxiliary teacher Frances Spann. Board member James Spann recused himself from voting on that hiring but the personnel action was approved with all other board members voting yes on the hiring. All of the personnel actions are listed below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Henry County wreck kills one
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Georgia man died this morning in a single vehicle wreck near Abbeville. Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified that victim as 70-year-old Clyde Humphrey, Jr. of Columbus. Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles...
wdhn.com
Vietnam traveling wall visits Andalusia
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN)—It was on display for several days, and for the families who “Lost” loved ones’ or served in that Southeast Asian war. WDHN News found it to be a “wall of healing”. The wall is a three-fifth-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran’s...
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Hunt’s Restaurant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 66 years ago, the legacy of Hunt’s Restaurant was born. “My daddy opened this place back in November of 1956,” said owner Tim Reeves. “He was working for Mr. Charlie Hunt. That’s the reason it’s called Hunt’s. He leased the place from him. He looked after Mr. and Mrs. hunt. After he died, they willed daddy this place.”
Comments / 0