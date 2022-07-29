Wicksburg Football preview 2022

The Troy City Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday morning and approved a number of personnel actions. All of the personnel actions were unanimously approved except for the hiring of new Troy Elementary Pre-K auxiliary teacher Frances Spann. Board member James Spann recused himself from voting on that hiring but the personnel action was approved with all other board members voting yes on the hiring. All of the personnel actions are listed below.

