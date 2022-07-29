Tennessee Innocence Project director talks wrongful convictions at NAACP meeting

Jessica Van Dyke

Jessica Van Dyke, lead lawyer and executive director of the Tennessee Innocence Project, pitched the organization’s work to the Memphis NAACP chapter at its meeting Thursday evening, July 28.

Volunteer and staff lawyers at the Project, which has operated since 2000, represent Tennesseans who claim they have been convicted for a crime they did not commit.

Of the roughly 3,000 Americans who have been exonerated since the late 1980s, only 30 have been from Tennessee, Van Dyke said at the meeting — a disproportionately low figure compared to states with similar prison populations.

The group accepts about 1% of would-be clients because of its small staff and commitment to pursuing winnable claims. It gets more applicants from Shelby County than any other in the state, Van Dyke said.

Roughly 60% of wrongful convictions feature false accusations, Van Dyke told the chapter members. Other leading causes include mistaken eyewitnesses, “junk science” and ineffective defense counsel.

“Science can change. For example, we have advancements in sciences like DNA testing,” she said. “We can harness that knowledge to make sure we don’t have an innocent person behind bars.”

The Project has 10 open cases, including partnering with a local law firm to represent Artis Whitehead, who the Project says was wrongfully convicted by a Shelby County jury of robbing B.B. King’s Blues Club on Beale Street in 2002. Whitehead was sentenced to a total of 249 years in prison based on what the Project alleges were faulty eyewitness identifications.

In addition to surveying the Project’s work and asking the chapter members to share it with their contacts, Van Dyke discussed the legal landscape for Tennesseans claiming innocence.

Tennessee became the sixth state to allow people seeking exoneration to use fingerprint analysis as evidence in July 2021, a measure Van Dyke said is crucial because of advancements in testing.

She also cited successes as a result of the Nashville district attorney’s conviction review unit — a measure which has become a talking point in Memphis’s ongoing DA race. Incumbent Republic Amy Weirich has said such units, which are common to large counties across the country, are unnecessary in Shelby County because her office’s prosecutors are already sufficiently diligent. Her opponent, Democrat Steve Mulroy, has said he supports the creation of such a unit.

Van Dyke concluded her remarks by recalling representing a man wrongfully convicted of murdering his young son. She was paid a post-conviction flat fee of $1,000, without funding for expert witnesses.

She got that person out of prison “by sheer luck,” she said.