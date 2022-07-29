How a 100-day solution to homelessness could help Knox County

www.knoxpages.com
Gambier council weighs reinstating indoor mask mandate
GAMBIER — Reinstating the village's indoor mask mandate was discussed at Monday night's Gambier council meeting -- though there's skepticism among some council members. The ordinance was introduced at Monday's August meeting which brought a lengthy discussion among council members. The topic arrives amid the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.
Knox County commissioners consider residential building code
MOUNT VERNON — In June 2021, Centerburg Mayor Greg Sands and Village Council President Tom Stewart met with the county commissioners to discuss a countywide building code. At the time, Commissioner Bill Pursel referenced residents' previous opposition to building codes. Commissioner Teresa Bemiller noted that the county's comprehensive plan calls for exploring a local building code.
Knox County students with disabilities participate in summer employment
MOUNT VERNON -- The Summer Employment Program for students with disabilities is underway throughout Ohio. The program provides students (ages 14-21) with a disability the opportunity to explore the world of work and gain on-the-job training.
New Fredericktown supt. is a figure from the past
FREDERICKTOWN – This isn't Gary Chapman's first time at Fredericktown Local Schools. Through 2005-2009, he was the principal of Fredericktown High School. That was before the new district wide building was constructed.
Centerburg's COJFD wins grain safety training, equipment from Nationwide Insurance
CENTERBURG – "It's priceless.". That was the reaction from Kayla Jones, a Knox County organization director for the Ohio Farm Bureau, when Centerburg's fire department was awarded grain safety equipment and training from Nationwide Insurance.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
WHIZ
Perry Co. Fair Steer Under Quarantine
The Grand Champion Steer from the Perry County Fair is under quarantine. A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the steer tested positive for drugs and the case has now been referred to the Agriculture Department’s Enforcement Division for investigation. Bryan Levin with the Agriculture Department said...
Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
Developer continues to 'Thrive' with help of brownfield grants
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Columbus native Joel Lilly is the principal and CFO of Thrive Companies, a mixed-use developer with a focus on Brownfield sites, or land that has previously been developed but is not currently in use. Grandview Crossing as one of its success stories. The development sits...
NBC4 Columbus
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
Children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong Ohio plots
A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery.
Delaware Gazette
Park to host annual fest
The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash
MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
With Ohio about to become a chips-making hub, the time is now to embrace renewable energy: Mitchell Ticoras
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Semiconductors are all around us; they are inside your phone, your car, and the light bulbs above your head. The widespread use of these “chips” is why they are at the heart of the bipartisan CHIPS Act passed by the U.S. House yesterday. The legislation should support Intel’s plans to turn Ohio into a hub for chip manufacturing.
Why masks are coming back to Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Masks are making their return to Ohio University. A spokeswoman confirmed that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors starting Monday. The decision falls in line with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend requiring masks in counties it labels with a high spread of COVID-19. […]
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
