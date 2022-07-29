Hooters Has A BOGO Chicken Wing Deal You Won't Want To Miss

www.mashed.com
Related
You Can Get A Lemon-Shaped Keg For Simply Spiked Lemonade's 21st
Most of us left kegs behind when we graduated college, but some may fondly reminisce on those keg parties from time to time. Now, Simply Spiked Lemonade has some nostalgic merchandise to bring us back to those keggers — with a twist. Simply Lemonade just turned 21, and they're...
Costco Fans Are Raving Over Its 'Disappearing' Snack Mix
With a selection of snacks as vast as the one at Costco, it's no surprise that supermarkets can't keep a stock of all their delicious offerings at all times. This means you never know for sure how long that chip flavor you've been munching on for weeks will be available. Costco's peanut butter chocolate snack mix, which happens to have a cult following of its own, has a similar reputation for making an appearance in stores at sporadic intervals.
Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Sam's Club's Fall Flavored Granola
There is quite a lengthy list of Sam's Club food items with cult followings and it seems like there might be one more to add. It may be propelled to popularity by its fall-themed flavor — if we've learned anything from Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte, it's that people can't get enough of seasonal items fit for the cooler months.
Here's When Wingstop's Chicken Sandwich Will Be Available Nationwide
Day-to-day life during the pandemic has changed in so many ways that most of us have lost count. One noticeable area that was altered is consumer eating habits — especially when it comes to chowing down on chicken wings. According to the Washington Post, Americans went through a lot of wings early on in the pandemic. The news outlet reported that for well-known fast casual chicken restaurant, Wingstop, the second quarter of 2020 saw a 31.9% rise in sales over the same quarter of the previous year. Unfortunately for Wingstop and other restaurants that sling baskets of wings, chicken wing sales haven't been as prolific this year for a variety of reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people believe a tasty Mexican dish can lead to the traditional saying of "full belly, happy heart." According to a YouGov 2019 survey, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular U.S. food, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
How You Can Get A Free Krispy Kreme Donut All Summer Long
So far, the summer of 2022 has proven to offer avid fans of the warmest season plenty of fun — the pool, the fair, and a ton of deals tailored to faithful foodies. Since June, Caribou coffee has offered its MonDaymaker drink special to help everyone kick off their weeks on a high note by having the option to order a $4 extra large specialty coffee. And Red Robin chose to tackle inflation head-on from June 27 to July 31 by giving its fans a meal complete with unlimited fries and drink refills at only $10.
Starbucks' New Menu Remixes Your Favorite Drinks — Literally
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Starbucks's seasonal flavors are legendary. Every holiday season, coffee fans get excited to get cozy as the stores crack out colorful new holiday cups and peppermint mochas. It's almost hard to imagine there was a time before pumpkin spice was everywhere. But before you could buy pumpkin spice Twinkies and pumpkin spice toilet spray, it was just a seasonal flavor at Starbucks. It even has a nickname: PSL. Even though it's been around since 2003, this seasonal flavor is so popular that people still want to know the exact date the PSL returns in 2022 (via The Business of Business). FYI, PSL turns 19 this year, let's hope Starbs has something up its sleeve for this milestone next year.
39% Of Americans Agree On Which Sandwich Chain Is The Best
While some people might have opened their lunch box to a bland sandwich every day, the robust options of American sandwich chains appeal to customers who want variety. From that need to have freaky fast delivery to a refresh of old favorites, the choices could fill over a month of different sandwiches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Costco Shoppers Are Disappointed With Its Avocados
As all avocado lovers know, the fruits are extremely finicky. Unless you learn how to master the avocado, their ways can seem unpredictable, even inexplicable. One day they're hard as a rock, then at 3:01 a.m. they're perfectly ripe, and by the time you wake up to make your favorite avocado toast recipe, they're already overripened.
Little Caesars Just Went All Out With Pepperoni
No one has shaken up the fast food pizza industry quite like Little Caesars. Think about it – how many other pizza places have $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza? Crazy Bread? A wacky-looking but incredibly cheesy pizza-calzone hybrid? Exactly. Little Caesars stands alone. When you look at the most popular Little...
Sonic App Holders Need To Know About Its August Snack Menu
While restaurants typically come out with one limited edition summer menu inspired by the season, Sonic has seemingly been releasing new summer-exclusive menu items nonstop. The company took a bite out of Shark Week by bringing back its shark-inspired slush and delighted candy lovers with its Sour Patch Kids Slush Float (via Chew Boom). And just yesterday, Sonic officially relaunched its exciting bubble tea-inspired slushes.
Why You May Be Seeing More Cheap Beer At Your Summer BBQs
Quick: what's the connection between cheap beer and expensive lipstick? Inflation! (Per Forbes). When prices are high and money is tight, most people –- not surprisingly –- start cutting back on expenses. There are many ways of doing this, but one of the most common is to avoid buying costly luxury goods, getting rid of all the expensive extras. Seems pretty obvious. The surprise is that when families are cutting back on their budgets (including their overextended food budgets) many women — who are often responsible for the majority of household expenses (via Market Watch) – tend to spend a bit more on cosmetic items (via Forbes). People don't want to stop eating well, but they try to save everywhere they can for the most part. Scrimping and saving takes a psychological toll, however.
Costco Already Brought Out The Festive Fall Rugs
For true fans of autumn, fall isn't just a season — it's a lifestyle. When the weather starts getting cooler, fall fanatics start searching for limited edition fall-themed flavors to munch on and fall-influenced products to deck out their homes with. And although the official start of fall isn't until September 22 (per The Farmers Almanac), it's apparent people are already excited for the season meant for cozy sweaters and pumpkin pie.
Nico Norena's Cheat Meal Is A Fast Food Classic - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Contrary to what The Gram wants you to believe, Nico Norena's diet does not consist solely of Basque cheesecake, Nutella, and dipped Key lime pie ice cream. The foodie — who's coming out with a new and extremely indulgent cookbook – admitted to Mashed that he only tries "a bite or two" of everything he makes and eats.
Mashed
140K+
Followers
36K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0