ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Longtime NFL Star Is Officially Retiring At 33

By Alek Arend
AthlonSports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
athlonsports.com

Comments / 30

The Judge & Jury
3d ago

Must be nice to be able to retire at 33 years old. I bet a lot of Americans wish they could do the same thing retire at 33

Reply(11)
11
jamie fraser
3d ago

Lot of players are retiring a lot earlier than before now. Ali marpet just retired at like 27 or 28 this year. Players dont think its worth it to get cte. The nfl wont exist for too long unless some serious changes happen

Reply
5
Tom Elhard
3d ago

It was nice that HE had the choice to retire, and it was better that Washington asked him to retire as a commander. ( that was respectful on their part ) . Because most corporations ( like the socialist government) looks at everyone as a number not a human.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL Fans Weren't Happy With Tom Brady, Gisele News

NFL fans got a sense of how the other half lives earlier this month. Tom Brady opened up about the most difficult part of raising his children with his longtime supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. The answer: their generational wealth. Brady, who's made hundreds of millions of dollars playing football, and...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#Nfl Star#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Buckeyes' Schedule

Expectations are always high for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the 2022 college football season is no exception. Ohio State is coming off a "disappointing" 2021 campaign that saw the Buckeyes win 11 games and the Rose Bowl. Despite this success, fans are eager for a return to the College Football Playoff for a shot at a national title.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michael Jordan Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

NBA legend Bill Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Sunday afternoon. Since then, there's been an outpouring of support for the legend with all sorts of prominent people in sports offering their condolences. Michael Jordan is the latest person to release a statement following Russell's death.
NBA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Death Of Former Ohio State Star

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is heartbroken over the death of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. Earlier this week, Ohio State announced the passing of former Buckeyes and NFL cornerback William White. White, 56, was diagnosed with ALS back in 2016. Herbstreit said he was shocked by White's...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

MLB announces suspension for Tim Anderson

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was ejected on Friday night during Chicago’s 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics, and MLB has suspended the two-time All-Star for what he did after he was tossed. Anderson was angry after a strike was called on him during the seventh inning that...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy