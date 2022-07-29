Why are Louisiana electric bills sky high? ‘This is the most I’ve ever paid in my life’

www.theadvocate.com
Tracy Benoit
4d ago
It's extremely hard for me to believe the fuel adjustment charge does not generate profits. As a matter of fact, it's outright BULL**IT
Lenell Dokes
4d ago
why do they keep saying the usage is up when people are doing everything in their power to get the usage down and the bill is still rising
Randy Woods
4d ago
I noticed that usage jumped when they changed the meters out, even though I leave things off and upped the temp to 79 inside this summer. Then they add the fuel charge and recovery charges on top of that.
