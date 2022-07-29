Effective: 2022-08-02 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 355 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Mountain Iron, or 17 miles northeast of Hibbing, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Virginia and Mountain Iron around 405 PM CDT. Gilbert around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Biwabik, Aurora, Embarrass and Hoyt Lakes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO