ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVa court says lawsuit over governor’s residency can proceed

By jaine schmidt wyatt
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7nI0_0gxny4bY00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court on Friday swatted down arguments from Gov. Jim Justice that the courts cannot force the governor to live in the state capital, allowing a lawsuit over his residency to proceed.

The long-running challenge has been a thorn in the side of Justice, who defends living in Lewisburg even though the state constitution says the governor “shall reside at the seat of government” in Charleston. The justices wrote that courts have the right to compel the Republican governor to comply with the constitution.

It will now head back to Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Justice’s lawyers appealed to the high court after the lower panel declined to throw out the case. Democratic Del. Isaac Sponaugle brought the suit two years ago after bipartisan criticism that Justice lived 100 (160 kilometers) miles away from Charleston, near his resort, The Greenbrier.

Both sides argue over the definition of “residency.” Sponaugle argued the common sense meaning of the word “residency” holds that the governor needs to sleep in Charleston. But Justice’s lawyers have argued that the term is vague and the matter was a political question outside the court’s purview.

The justices did not appear to buy that argument.

“Governor Justice has failed to meet his burden to show that the circuit court exceeded its legitimate powers,” the court said.

In denying to dismiss the case, the court also wrote in defense of the constitution’s residency clause.

“It goes without saying that complying with a constitutional provision to reside at the seat of government does not require officials to never step outside Charleston city limits as the Governor seemingly implies,” acting Chief Justice Evan Jenkins wrote.

Justice’s attorney, George Terwilliger, could not immediately be reached.

The post WVa court says lawsuit over governor’s residency can proceed appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

W.Va. House passes sweeping ban criminalizing abortion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican-dominated House of Delegates passed a sweeping abortion ban Wednesday that makes providing the procedure a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The measure, which now heads to the Senate for consideration, includes exceptions for victims of rape and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Lewisburg, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Isaac Sponaugle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower Court#City Limits#Politics State#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#Justice#Republican
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court power could change under ‘independent state legislature’ theory

An obscure legal theory is in the sights of the U.S. Supreme Court, and that theory may create shockwaves, changing the power of the Ohio Supreme Court and the state legislature. The independent state legislature doctrine is an old theory with its genesis in the U.S. Constitution, specifically the clauses that give the state legislatures […] The post Ohio Supreme Court power could change under ‘independent state legislature’ theory appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

AG lawsuit stands to expose years of fraudulent activity

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has found himself in hot water following a suit filed earlier this month by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in relation to fraudulent business practices enacted in dealings with at least seven Raleigh County residents. The complaint was filed in Raleigh County...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Michigan Advance

Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy