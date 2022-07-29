Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia's Governor Race

www.bet.com
Opinion: Should governor Brian Kemp resign? Many Georgians say YES
Brian Kemp is Georgia’s Republican governor. He strives for economic growth, reforming state government, strengthening rural communities, lowering healthcare costs, and protecting families from violence. He is most known for keeping the unemployment rate in Georgia at an all-time low and creating jobs.
No guts no glory if Herschel weasels out of Warnock debate
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back in the primary, Herschel Walker wanted nothing to do with a debate against his Republican opponents, but at least he had a lame excuse of an excuse. With polls showing Walker with an insurmountable lead among Republicans, he could shrug off calls for a debate on the grounds that none of his opponents had […] The post No guts no glory if Herschel weasels out of Warnock debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants...
Georgia’s film industry brought $4.4 billion into the state this year, governor’s office says
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced another chart-topping year for the film and television industry. In a news release Monday, the governor’s office said productions spent $4.4 billion in Georgia during the fiscal year for 2022. “When the pandemic struck, we worked hard in Georgia to communicate with...
Morning headlines: State Ethics Commission investigating nonprofit's role in 2018 governor's election
The State Ethics Commission is investigating whether a nonprofit raised and spent millions of undisclosed dollars in support of Stacey Abrams 2018 campaign for governor. The AJC reports it is the biggest investigation so far against the New Georgia Project, but Abrams supporters have called the effort a fishing expedition engineered by Governor Brian Kemp. In an updated complaint, the commission claims the group raised $4 million dollars and spent $3 million without registering as a political action committee and disclosing the funds.
New Georgia Project says they’re ‘unsurprised’ ethics commission found violations against group
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News was in the room, as a state ethics commission decided that two voter advocacy groups violated campaign finance laws. The head of those groups told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that this is pure politics. Stacey Abrams founded the New Georgia Project but...
Mystery group — likely from Georgia — sending anti-Democrat mailers to Oregon voters but hasn’t filed state reports
Earlier this month, some Oregon voters began receiving glossy mailers blaming Gov. Kate Brown and the “Democrat-controlled state Legislature” for “soaring gas prices” and the “out-of-control cost of living.”. A website with two short videos claiming policies passed by legislative Democrats led to increases in...
Fox News Poll: Georgia’s Senate and governor races are tight
ATLANTA - After a heated primary season, the stage for the general election is set in races for U.S. Senate and governor in Georgia, and it looks like another nail-biter, according to a new Fox News survey of registered voters. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is key for determining...
GOP heavyweight Newt Gingrich joins Herschel Walker in law enforcement endorsement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker brought in one of the nation’s most influential political figures in recent memory as part of a major, law enforcement endorsement on Friday. Newt Gingrich, the ex-Georgia congressman who engineered the GOP’s 1994 takeover of the U.S. House, joined...
Gov. Kemp Announces Statewide 'Back-to-School Supplement'
The state’s teachers will be receiving some financial assistance for classroom supplies as Georgia students begin heading back to classes next week. Governor Brian Kemp has announced a statewide ‘Back-to-School Supply Supplement’ of $125 for educators. The funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Program.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Forced to Cancel Due to Gun Laws in Georgia
Georgia gun laws are the culprit behind this year’s Music Midtown cancellation. The annual festival, starting in 1994, takes place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This year’s event was slated to take place in September before Live Nation announced early this morning that they were forced to cancel the 2-day event.
Morning headlines: Kemp, Warnock hold on to leads in latest poll
New polling conducted for the Atlanta Journal Constitution finds Brian Kemp continues to lead Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock leads Herschel Walker. The polling was conducted among likely voters between July 14th and 22nd by the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs. The poll found Kemp ahead of Abrams in the race for Georgia governor 48 to 43 percent, with 7 percent of voters undecided and Libertarian candidates with a statistically insignificant number of voters.
Former Political Figure Found Guilty
A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws
As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant
This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
