Georgia State

Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia's Governor Race

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Florida Phoenix

No guts no glory if Herschel weasels out of Warnock debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back in the primary, Herschel Walker wanted nothing to do with a debate against his Republican opponents, but at least he had a lame excuse of an excuse. With polls showing Walker with an insurmountable lead among Republicans, he could shrug off calls for a debate on the grounds that none of his opponents had […] The post No guts no glory if Herschel weasels out of Warnock debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Morning headlines: State Ethics Commission investigating nonprofit's role in 2018 governor's election

The State Ethics Commission is investigating whether a nonprofit raised and spent millions of undisclosed dollars in support of Stacey Abrams 2018 campaign for governor. The AJC reports it is the biggest investigation so far against the New Georgia Project, but Abrams supporters have called the effort a fishing expedition engineered by Governor Brian Kemp. In an updated complaint, the commission claims the group raised $4 million dollars and spent $3 million without registering as a political action committee and disclosing the funds.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Fox News Poll: Georgia’s Senate and governor races are tight

ATLANTA - After a heated primary season, the stage for the general election is set in races for U.S. Senate and governor in Georgia, and it looks like another nail-biter, according to a new Fox News survey of registered voters. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is key for determining...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Gov. Kemp Announces Statewide 'Back-to-School Supplement'

The state’s teachers will be receiving some financial assistance for classroom supplies as Georgia students begin heading back to classes next week. Governor Brian Kemp has announced a statewide ‘Back-to-School Supply Supplement’ of $125 for educators. The funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Program.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Morning headlines: Kemp, Warnock hold on to leads in latest poll

New polling conducted for the Atlanta Journal Constitution finds Brian Kemp continues to lead Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock leads Herschel Walker. The polling was conducted among likely voters between July 14th and 22nd by the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs. The poll found Kemp ahead of Abrams in the race for Georgia governor 48 to 43 percent, with 7 percent of voters undecided and Libertarian candidates with a statistically insignificant number of voters.
OCONEE, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Former Political Figure Found Guilty

A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws

As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant

This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees

(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
GEORGIA STATE

