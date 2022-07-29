Rain could slow Sun City lake drain

Despite a second dose of rain within a week, this time a little more water dumped in the area, Viewpoint Lake continues its slow drain to allow for replacement of the liner to address seepage.

The water level at the lake has reached nearly the bottom of the concrete shore. Fencing can been seen in the foreground and around Hillside Park in the background to protect people from falling into the lake and keep them out of the work area when it starts. Aquascape officials hope the lake will be fully drained by October.