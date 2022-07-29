Rain could slow Sun City lake drain

Effective: 2022-07-30 16:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 446 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Gold Canyon to San Tan Mountain Park to near Bapchule to near Maricopa, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 167 and 194. US Highway 60 between mile markers 198 and 214. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 137 and 163. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Florence Junction and Bapchule. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
