ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Central Greenbrier Little League signups this Saturday

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skQnO_0gxnxzQZ00

Central Greenbrier Little League preparing for another season

The sun is shining, and temperatures are getting warmer. That means it’s time for baseball.

Central Greenbrier Little League is preparing for the 2022 season, which will begin with Opening Day on April 9, and there’s still time to get involved. Children ages 4-16 are eligible to take part, with Tee Ball, Minors-Coach Pitch, Minors-Kid Pitch, Majors, Junior League and Senior League divisions all available. Students who attend Lewisburg Elementary, Ronceverte Elementary, Frankford Elementary, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, Greenbrier East High School, Lewisburg Baptist Academy, Seneca Trail Christian School and Greenbrier Episcopal School are all eligible for Central Greenbrier Little League. Scholarships are also available.

To sign up, visit www.centralgreenbrierlittleleague.com or attend the in-person registration on Mar. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Clingman Center, located behind the Asylum restaurant in Lewisburg.

For more information, visit Central Greenbrier Little League on Facebook.

The post Central Greenbrier Little League signups this Saturday appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvexplorer.com

Cross-shaped grave at Lewisburg unique among monuments

LEWISBURG, W.Va.—Of the many historic landmarks in Lewisburg, perhaps none is more remarkable than a cross-shaped Confederate mound grave on a hill above the city's downtown historic district. In a park setting ideally suited to contemplation, the remains of 95 unknown Confederate soldiers lie buried in a mass grave...
LEWISBURG, WV
hotelnewsresource.com

Best Western Plus Beckley Inn Opens in Beckley, West Virginia

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Beckley Inn, located at 125 Hylton Lane in Beckley, West Virginia. The hotel is owned by Vishnu Patel of V.P. Management and features 88 guestrooms, nine of which are suites. The Best Western Plus Beckley Inn recently...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In to host official Grand Opening celebration

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The increasingly popular Starlite Drive-In of Oak Hill may technically have opened its doors some time ago, but that hasn’t stopped the venue from announcing its Grand Opening celebration, set to take place this Saturday. The celebratory event is intended to run through...
wv.gov

MIKE GILES: Almost Heaven, West Virginia

​Arriving at Beckley, West Virginia, I expected to go fishing on the New River with a local guide. Alas, the guide told me that they usually cut the fishing off at 10,000 CFS and it was at 26,000 CFS that afternoon. He didn’t offer much hope so my bride, Kathy...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier County, WV
Sports
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, WV
Sports
WVNS

Building dedication event held for Fruits of Labor Cafe in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A West Virginia Senator joins local leaders in holding a unique building dedication at a coffee shop in Beckley. The Fruits of Labor Cafe held two special events in Beckley on Monday, August 1, 2022. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and City of Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold joined in to hold a building dedication […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New Sophia Goodwill opening in September

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Thrift shoppers rejoice today, August 1, 2022 as the new, local Goodwill location announced its grand opening date. The company posted on its Facebook with information about its grand opening. The post confirmed the store will be opening its doors September 1, 2022 at 9a.m. The store will be located at […]
SOPHIA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Junior League#Senior League#Lewisburg Baptist Academy#West Virginia Daily News
WVNS

Heart of God Ministries hosting Word Conference in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Issues like addiction and suicide are the focus of a unique church conference in Beckley. Heart of God Ministries on South Kanawha street is teaming up with the International Fellowship of Churches to put on the 2022 Word conference. The theme of this year’s conference is titled “For such a time […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County virtual school meeting information

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — All current Mercer County students, homeschooled students, private school students, and families that are new to Mercer County are all invited to attend a meeting about the virtual schooling options for the 2022-2023 school year. This meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register

RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia tollbooth knocked off foundation by tractor trailer

WEST VIRGINIA- (WOWK) A tractor-trailer hit a tollbooth heading southbound on the West Virginia Turnpike. West Virginia Turnpike Authority dispatchers say the truck knocked a tollbooth off its foundation near Chelyan. The toll booth worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One southbound lane of the turnpike remains blocked. This is a developing […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WSLS

A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center

LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
WOWK 13 News

Tornado warning ends in Braxton, Nicholas counties

UPDATE: (6:40 p.m.) – The StormTracker 13 Team says the severe area has moved out of Braxton and Nicholas counties. The storm is still moving through Webster County according to the VIPIR Real Time Radar. According to Braxton Emergency Management officials two roll-over crashes were reported on I-79 north of Flatwoods in Braxton County during […]
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

National Park expressway traffic increasing at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.—Thanks to the dramatic increase in visitation to America's newest national park, motor vehicle traffic in and around Fayetteville is building remarkably, leading officials and business leaders to recommend exploring safety measures that could include traffic signals. Sharon Rynard, whose commercial property on US-19 sees some of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WSLS

Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
WTRF- 7News

2 dead at West Virginia nail salon; Police kill gunman

Police say a gunman fatally shot two people at a nail salon in West Virginia before officers fired at the shooter, killing him. Summersville police said Friday that officers responded to an active shooter Thursday evening at Jo’s Nails & Spa. Police say two officers shot the gunman and he was pronounced dead at the […]
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy