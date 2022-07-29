Central Greenbrier Little League preparing for another season

The sun is shining, and temperatures are getting warmer. That means it’s time for baseball.

Central Greenbrier Little League is preparing for the 2022 season, which will begin with Opening Day on April 9, and there’s still time to get involved. Children ages 4-16 are eligible to take part, with Tee Ball, Minors-Coach Pitch, Minors-Kid Pitch, Majors, Junior League and Senior League divisions all available. Students who attend Lewisburg Elementary, Ronceverte Elementary, Frankford Elementary, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, Greenbrier East High School, Lewisburg Baptist Academy, Seneca Trail Christian School and Greenbrier Episcopal School are all eligible for Central Greenbrier Little League. Scholarships are also available.

To sign up, visit www.centralgreenbrierlittleleague.com or attend the in-person registration on Mar. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Clingman Center, located behind the Asylum restaurant in Lewisburg.

For more information, visit Central Greenbrier Little League on Facebook.

The post Central Greenbrier Little League signups this Saturday appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .