ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brittney Griner Testified She Signed Documents In Russia Without Understanding Them

BET
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bet.com

Comments / 18

TSmith
3d ago

Not looking to good for Ol'Britney. Just 3 weeks ago another American citizen was sentenced by a Russian Court to 14 years in prison for attempting to smuggle vape pens with THC in them. Just like she did. On the bright side she's got a shot at being the MVP of the Siberian Gulag League and the only kneeling she'll be doing is for Ol'Vladimir.

Reply
11
my opinion only
1d ago

hiw many more lies is miss Adam's apple going to come up with..just do your time and shut up already

Reply
7
Seriously 548
1d ago

Common sense says you don't sign anything without understanding what you are signing.

Reply
7
Related
Popculture

Ex-Husband Who Murdered Internet Star Lamu Executed in China

A man has been executed after murdering his vlogger ex via a live stream. Thousands of viewers watched Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, being doused in gasoline and set ablaze by her former husband Tang Lu in Sept. 2020. They had an extensive history of domestic violence in their marriage. He divorced him just three months before the murder. The murder took place at her father's home, Daily Mail reports. Lamu sustained 90% of burns on her body from the burning and died from her injuries in hospital two weeks later. A court in Aba Prefecture said in a statement during his sentencing that the murder was "extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad," and called for him to have "severe punishment" as a result.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Brittney Griner
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Shooting#Manhattan#Violent Crime
Essence

Disturbing Body Camera Footage Shows Brianna Grier’s Last Moments

Released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 28-year-old suffered a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of Brianna Grier, is questioning the events that led to the 28-year-old fatally falling from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy