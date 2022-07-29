Writer’s Corner: At The Splash Pad

wschronicle.com
The Blessing Box is a community blessing! Free clothes, shoes, furniture, and other home goods
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church wants to be a blessing to get food, clothes, and furniture to anyone in need. The Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro runs the Blessing Box Outreach Ministry. The giving started from the church to help the homeless, but it's grown so...
Clemmons Corner: Out Banqueting Table– Home Decor & Gifts
It was a normal, sunny day when the vision for OBT Home Décor came into being. Owner Annie Marion was outside watching her two young children play when the name for the store came to her mind. Though the timing of opening a store wasn’t right, she put pen to paper and started writing down her ideas. Over the course of the next couple of years, she and her husband Jessup opened two vendor locations in Winston-Salem and Clemmons. This allowed them to test the market and learn the ropes of retail before diving in with both feet. Finally, in February of this year, the timing was right, and they opened their own storefront in Clemmons.
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Forsyth Foodie: Bermuda Run
At Bermuda Run Country Club you’ll be greeted with friendly smiles, spacious dining options and delicious food located at their main clubhouse in their East Dining Room, popularly known as Ariston’s. There is both indoor seating with large windows and an outdoor patio suite with a fireplace for those chillier evenings, all met with refined elegance and premier service. So, whether it’s for a relaxed evening with the family, Sunday brunch, gameday gatherings, or a quick bite before you tee off, it’s safe to say that Bermuda Run Country Club offers more than what meets the eye!
Mount Airy News
The South’s Woodstock?
This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives. The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover...
Explore Flotation Therapy and more at Greensboro's self-care haven - Sonder Mind & Body
If you’re like me, you probably spend a lot of time connected to technology. We work on our devices daily, sleep with them next to us, take them to the bathroom with us, and rarely have them out of sight. Most of us realize this pattern isn’t healthy, but find it difficult to completely disengage from the devices that keep us organized, connected, and oftentimes stressed. While I don’t have the solution to our “always-on” societal demands, I was able to enjoy a new and relaxing experience called flotation therapy that I hope many of you will be able to try as well.
1745 East Fall Street
Welden Village 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home with attached garage - Welden Village-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home with attached garage. Beautiful floor plan. Large open kitchen with gorgeous gray cabinets and Vinyl plank flooring, Kitchen has large island for entertaining overlooking large den. Garage is off kitchen on backside of unit. Upstairs. Large loft area, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Master bath has beautiful subway tile shower with glass doors. Big walk in closet off master. Brand new washer and dryer included. Neighborhood pool. This unit has gas heat and gas hot water.
More than 1,200 attendees explode at the 28th annual Happy Hill Reunion
TDDC! TDDC! TDDC! Total Distraction Dance Company! Tick! Tick! Boom! The chant filled the stage and the parking lot of the William C. Sims Recreation Center where more than 1,200 residents, former residents, and other Happy Hill Garden enthusiasts crowded in to celebrate the 28th annual Happy Hill Reunion July 15-16.
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
My 2 Cents: Turn signals... USE THEM!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When I was driving into work today I didn't know what I was going to do for my two cents but driving back from a story in High Point to Greensboro along i-85 it came to me.... turn signals people use them!. All right so my...
The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in Greensboro
Are you looking for the best boba (bubble tea) near Greensboro or High Point, North Carolina? Over the past few years since I’ve moved to North Carolina, I’ve kissed a lot of boba frogs and have only found a few princes that I can recommend without reservations. Here are my favorites, in no particular order.
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro Cryotherapy
This week involved trying something I usually avoid at all costs – being cold!! I’m the one who turns off the AC in the mornings after my husband leaves for work and STILL wears a hoodie while I’m working from home because I’m so cold-natured. So, why would I willingly subject myself to freezing cold temperatures? Over the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of health professionals share about the benefits of cold thermogenesis aka cryotherapy. More recently, I listened to an episode of The Model Health Show on how whole-body cryotherapy can help to decrease pain, speed your recovery, and boost your metabolism, so I decided it was time I tried it for myself. My husband Gabe agreed to go in for a session with me, so we made our way to Greensboro Cryo and got checked in.
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston Salem
Are you someone that feels invigorated, breathes easier, and feels more alive when you’re spending time by the ocean? If you don’t live near the coast or don’t get to visit often, thankfully there is another option for you to experience some of these same benefits – salt caves! Salt caves (also known as halotherapy) are popping up all over the US and Europe as more and more people have seen the healing benefits of salt. I first experienced a salt cave in South Carolina at Breath of Salt Spa.
Don't Miss Kernersville's New Outdoor Fitness Court
Recently I enjoyed visiting our newly opened Novant Health Fitness Court here in Kernersville! Have you heard of Fitness Courts yet? If not, you may soon see one coming to a city near you.
Beloved BBQ restaurant in Salisbury closing its doors
Those who work at Richard’s Bar-B-Que say lines have been out of the door this entire week, as customers get one final taste of their famous BBQ before the restaurant closes for good on Saturday.
The Best Hikes near Winston-Salem
One positive of the past few years has been having the time to explore many more places within our state, and a lot of new hiking spots. Here are some parks and nature preserves we have explored this year, along with some that are still on our to-do list! They are all located within 2 hours (most closer to 1 hour or less) from North Carolina’s Triad area of Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point.
Grimsley High School to be fully renovated; some sports being relocated during construction period
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grimsley High School is set to be fully renovated, according to Guilford County Schools. As part of the 2020 school bond program, Kiser Middle School and Brooks Global Studies are scheduled to be rebuilt. Additionally, Grimsley High School is scheduled to be fully renovated as part of the 2022 school bond […]
Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo
WRITTEN BY CORPORATE PARTNER, KATHLEEN DERINGER OF TRULIANT. Over nine years ago, Reginald McCaskill, himself an entrepreneur and minority business owner, along with his wife, Aimee, saw a need in the community – and decided to address it. That need was for greater exposure and access to support for minority and women-owned businesses.
Dewey's has a "Dewzy" of a treat for you
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It really all started in 1930. Dewey’s Bakery became a part of the Triad providing sweet treats for the families of Winston-Salem. They were known for their cookies and cakes and as time went on, ice cream as well. Well, now they have combined the treats into one crazy concoction that is a "Dewzy" of a treat.
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
