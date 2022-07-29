ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Madden Cornerback Ratings: William Jackson III Best CB2?

By Jeremy Brener,David Harrison
Commander Country
 4 days ago

William Jackson III is due for a bounce back year.

The Washington Commanders are one of five teams to have two cornerbacks rated higher than 83 in the new Madden 23 video game.

While Kendall Fuller remains the top corner in Washington with an 89 rating, William Jackson III holds an 83, but that number could rise as the season trucks along.

In his second year with Washington , everyone is expecting Jackson to play better than he did in the first.

That includes Jackson.

This off-season, the veteran corner talked about being comfortable with his teammates and the scheme this time around, compared to last year when he was the new guy.

That comfortability is allowing him to play faster and with more confidence in early practices, and will provide him a solid platform to build his 2022 campaign on.

Even though he looked out of sorts at times last season, Jackson still came away with a career high two interceptions.

If Washington’s defense wants to become dominant, Jackson needs to double that this season.

Here's a look at the rest of the Washington cornerback Madden ratings ...

Overall

Kendall Fuller: 89

William Jackson III: 83

Benjamin St-Juste: 70

Corn Elder: 68

Danny Johnson: 68

Christian Holmes: 65

Troy Apke: 65

Speed

Troy Apke: 94

William Jackson III: 92

Kendall Fuller: 90

Danny Johnson: 90

Benjamin St-Juste: 89

Corn Elder: 89

Christian Holmes: 88

Acceleration

T roy Apke: 94

Christian Holmes: 93

Kendall Fuller: 92

William Jackson III: 92

Benjamin St-Juste: 91

Danny Johnson: 91

Corn Elder: 89

Agility

Benjamin St-Juste: 92

Troy Apke: 91

Kendall Fuller: 89

Corn Elder: 87

William Jackson III: 86

Danny Johnson: 80

Christian Holmes: 79

Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington Commanders

After the Washington Football Team won the NFC East Division in 2020, the team without a name finished 7-10 last season due to season-ending injuries to key players. Fortunately, the team has a new nickname, which is the Washington Commanders. Also, the team had eight picks in the NFL Draft which will be used to address the lack of depth.
WASHINGTON, DC
