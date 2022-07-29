ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Very hot' - heat duration records could fall in Northwest

By CLAIRE RUSH and GILLIAN FLACCUS
 4 days ago
Heat Wave Northwest Maggy Johnston, ARCHES outreach coordinator, squeezes water on a man's head during a heat wave with temperatures reaching 100 degrees in Salem, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Brian Hayes/Statesman-Journal via AP) (Brian Hayes)

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Extreme heat is forecast to stretch through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest and authorities are investigating whether triple-digit temperatures were to blame for the deaths of at least four people.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said at least three people have died from suspected hyperthermia during the heat wave in Multnomah County, which is home to Portland. A fourth death was suspected due to heat in Umatilla County in the eastern part of the state.

The deaths occurred on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The state medical examiner’s office said the heat-related death designation is preliminary and could change.

Oregon and Washington have seen scorching temperatures since July 25 and their will be no relief, forecasters say, until Monday when cool air from the Pacific Ocean blows in.

Portland and Seattle could be on track to break records for the duration of the hot spell.

Temperatures in Oregon’s largest city are forecast to soar to 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3 Celsius) again on Friday. On Tuesday, Portland set daily record 102 F (38.9 C). Portland, too, could be on track to break a record for the duration of the hot spell

Seattle on Tuesday also reported a new record daily high of 94 F (34.4 C).

If temperatures rise above 90F (32.2 C) through Sunday in Seattle, that would be six straight days of the mercury topping 90 - something forecasters say has never happened before in the city. Portland, too, could break heat wave duration marks.

The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warnings from Thursday through Saturday evening.

Courtney Lewis and Rylee Griffin were visiting Seattle this week during the hot snap.

“I mean it is nice, like to help get a tan. But it’s just hot. Very hot," Griffin said.

Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heat spells were historically rare, according to climate experts.

Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during that heat wave, which hit in late June and early July. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were older and lived alone.

Record heat was also forecast again Friday across northern Nevada, where Reno reached a record-high of 103 F (39.4 C) on Thursday, breaking the old mark of 102 F (38.9C) set in 1971 and 2016, and South Lake Tahoe, California, where 92 F (33.3 C) on Thursday erased the previous record of 90 F (32.2c) set in 2016.

Associated Press videographer Manuel Valdes contributed from Seattle

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

For once-mild Seattle, extreme summer heat waves are the new normal

Jim Benvenga has lived in Seattle for almost 50 years, and until last week, he never thought he needed air conditioning. “For many, many years nobody ever talked about needing air conditioning because it never really got warm enough so you would need it,” Benvenga told Yahoo News, while a contractor was at work installing an electric heat pump, which will provide heat and air conditioning in his home. “I guess occasionally, you would get one day that was 90 degrees. but you never had it stay warm for long periods.”
SEATTLE, WA
California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles

YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Tax-Free Weekend starts soon in Oklahoma

It’s almost time for Tax-Free Weekend in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Tax Commission says the holiday weekend helps customers and businesses. People won’t pay sales tax on most clothing and shoes as long as each item is $100 or less and businesses see a boost in sales. All...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outcome of Kansas Vote Could Impact Oklahomans Abortion Access

TULSA, Okla. — A statewide vote in Kansas happening on Tuesday could impact how far Oklahomans will have to drive to get an abortion in the future. On Tuesday, August 2nd, Kansas will vote on two ballot measures which, when broken down into simple terms, amends the state constitution to allow state lawmakers the right to regulate abortions in the State of Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho's restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to...
IDAHO STATE
Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Moratorium involving new marijuana licenses delayed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The moratorium involving applications for new grower, processor, and dispensary licenses in Oklahoma has been delayed for three weeks. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority initially planned to begin the moratorium on August 1. However, due to an error involving the date on House Bill 3208, the moratorium will now begin on August 26.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Counterfeit solar panels worth more than $1.4M seized in New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized a shipment of counterfeit solar panels at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico. The seizure targeted a shipment of solar panels arriving at the Santa Teresa cargo facility from Vietnam on Monday, July 4 for suspected intellectual property rights infringement, the agency stated in a news release.
SANTA TERESA, NM
