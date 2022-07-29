ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Poses in Dramatic Cone Bra, Stockings and Futuristic Heels With a Special Message For 'Renaissance'

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
Beyoncé has officially returned, celebrating the release of her new album “Renaissance” today. In fitting fashion, she’s also brought a variety of statement-making ensembles in tow for the occasion.

In additional artwork for the album shared on her website , the Grammy Award-winning musician struck a pose in a dynamic bustier by Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the haute couture piece featured a molded black leather bodice. Adding a punch to the piece was a cone-shaped bra with sharp pointed cups, complete with spiraling gold swirls to create a surrealist moment. Ornate shoulder-dusting gold statement drop earrings, as well as sheer black polka-dot stockings by Wolford, finished her ensemble.

When it came to shoes, the “Break My Soul” singer boosted her look with a set of platform heels. Her black pair included a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with leather uppers and ankle straps. Giving the pair a futuristic edge were thick flat soles covering the entire shoes’ bottoms, creating the illusion of both a platform boot and classic pump.

However, this wasn’t the only headline-making outfit Beyoncé’s worn to welcome her “Renaissance” era. The musician also posed in a now-viral metallic silver gown with flowing pleated sleeves and a one-breasted silhouette. A draped bodice with a thigh-high slit, as well as diamond post earrings, sheer black Wolford stockings and a set of black patent leather pumps by Christian Louboutin.

The singer’s additional “Renaissance” shoes of choice are equally sleek , many hailing from Louboutin.

However, she’s also donned an array of slick heels for the occasion, primarily by Jimmy Choo. The British label’s black pointed “Romy” and “Anouk” pumps, gleaming stretchy “Govi” boots and sky-high silver “Max” platform sandals round out her party-ready footwear wardrobe. On the fashion side, many of her looks include ’80s and disco-inspired bodysuits, headpieces and gowns from brands including Bethany Cordwell and Christopher John Rogers. Most outfits are given a sultry layer from numerous Wolford stay-up stockings and tights as well, including its popular Ruth, Neon, Elle and Individual styles — which are all available on the brand’s website .

Additionally, Beyoncé took a moment to share a message on her website thanking fans for their patience for the album’s release — which is “Act 1” of a planned three-part project, to be revealed in the future.

“I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection,” the singer stated online. “We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.”

Click through the gallery to see Beyoncé’s boldest red carpet looks over the years.

