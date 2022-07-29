ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Beyoncé Brings Disco Ball Energy With Sharp Pumps to Celebrate ‘Renaissance’ Album Launch

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Rda3_0gxnwK8z00

Click here to read the full article.

The Bey Hive can rejoice, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album is finally here. The singer’s seventh studio LP is the first part of a teased trilogy and her first solo project in six years. While the music is sure to captivate fans across the world, the fashion coinciding with the launch of “Renaissance” deserves its own moment.

To intensify the buzz around the highly-anticipated project , Beyoncé unveiled an exquisite new photograph of herself as she sits perched beneath a gigantic, glistening disco ball. The multi-hyphenate entertainer wore a beautiful silver shimmery gown. The disco-inspired Gucci dress evoked imagery pertaining to 1970s icon Diana Ross, as she marked the launch of her seventh studio album.

The metallic garment included long, breezy sleeves with a one-breasted silhouette and an extreme side slit. Beyoncé complemented the show-stopping gown with sheer thigh-high socks by Wolford and black patent pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Although the new body of music officially dropped on Friday morning it actually leaked two days early. However Queen Bey’s fans remained loyal and waited until the proper release time, which led the “Break My Soul” songstress to express her gratitude alongside the new photo.

“So the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give you my all and do my best to you bring you joy. I Love You Deep,” Beyoncé captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Beyoncé followed the new photo with a video of her posing in some stylish threads, while the bass of a beat builds in the background. The recording shows the award-winning entertainer looking fierce and fabulous as she stands in the middle of a hallway. She appeared to give to a nod to her hometown Houston in a black jacket that featured dramatic tassels. The “Drunk in Love” artist completed the ensemble with a black jumpsuit, cowboy hat and sharp pumps.

Click through the gallery to see Beyoncé’s boldest red carpet looks over the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Usher
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Diana Ross
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Bra#Wolford
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Janet Jackson Slays In An All-Black Christian Siriano Dress That’s Everything

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to show off her effortless style in an all-black look that we love. Taking to the platform, the entertainer donned a long sleeved Christian Siriano dress that was everything. She paired the look with strappy heels and black bangles that she wore on both wrists. As for her hair, she wore her locs short and in a bowl cut that was in the shape of a blunt bob with bangs that framed her gorgeous face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America

On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
MUSIC
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Recruits Megan Thee Stallion To Perform "WAP" At Wireless Fest: Watch

Festival season is in full swing, and it seems that our favourite artists are feeling extra generous as they return to the stage after a lengthy break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many big names have been tapping their famous friends to join them for performances, the most recent being Cardi B, who asked Megan Thee Stallion to perform their 2020 hit "WAP" during her headlining set at Wireless Fest in London.
MUSIC
HelloBeautiful

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Shut Instagram Down In Matching Black And White Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while vacationing in Paris and they are serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in matching black and white ensembles that certainly broke the internet. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while rocking a look by Monot including a $575 white top and 4595 flare ankle split trousers which she paired with open toe shoes. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a Dior top and Tom Ford pants with Prada shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy