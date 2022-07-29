Dan’s Papers Roundtable Hamptons: Speaking with Geraldo & Erica Rivera

www.danspapers.com
Related
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Gives Rare Look at Her Family in Sweet New Post
Abigail Hawk of Blue Bloods will share moments from her life, but she’s offering up a rare look at her family in this recent post. Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, part of Frank Reagan’s “inner circle” of advisers, lets us see her two sons at play. She simply titles the post filled with photos and videos “Sonshine.” It’s probably a play on the visual outdoors looks and her boys.
Comments / 0