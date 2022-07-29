ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested in connection with stabbing, woman killed

By Nicole Heins
KKTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kktv.com

Comments / 4

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible for what they're calling a road rage shooting incident. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on July 23, in the area of Interstate 25 and U.S. Hwy.50 W. When officers arrived they found a man who The post Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Driver in stolen car causes crash in Colorado Springs, flees police with dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who caused a crash while fleeing officers. Officers were initially just trying to pull the suspect over for a run-of-the-mill traffic violation when he sped away from them Tuesday morning. Police didn’t go after him but just minutes later encountered him for a second time when he crashed into a car at Constitution and Circle. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle with a big gray dog and ran from the area.
KKTV

Man shot in the face in Pueblo, possibly tied to a road rage incident

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are asking for help following a possible road rage shooting. Police are reporting the shooting occurred on July 23 at about 12:45 in the morning near I-25 and Highway 50. The victim, a man, had been shot in the face and police believe it may have stemmed from a case of road rage. The victim survived, but his condition wasn’t shared in a news release put out by police on Monday.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
KKTV

WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City. The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.
COLORADO CITY, CO
KKTV

Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching for the driver who ran over a woman and left her behind to die. Troopers were called out to Highway 50 and San Pedro Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman lying in the road. She did not have a pulse when State Patrol arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The car that hit her was long gone.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name of the child. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the 7-year-old boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was stabbed in the area of 2000 Lelaray Street on the east side of the city just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The victim was moved from the area of the assault to a safer location by a Good Samaritan, then taken The post Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police officer retires after 32 years

PUEBLO, Colo. — Glen Fillmore is retiring after more than three decades serving the Pueblo community. He worked both for the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. “To me, serving the community – you know, it’s big,” said Fillmore. “I grew up out in the county, but I’ve always considered Pueblo, my home. […]
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy